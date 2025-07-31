toggle caption Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

President Trump, apparently moved by photos of malnourished children and people struggling to find food, has shifted the way he talks about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. We discuss the United States’ role in the crisis and whether Trump’s change in tone will lead to a change in policy.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and international correspondent Aya Batrawy.

