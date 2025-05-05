US President Donald Trump said the US will provide food for Palestinians after the Israeli blockade of food and water entered its third month, CNN reported on Monday.

When asked by reporters at the White House about Israeli plans for an expanded assault on Gaza, Trump did not directly respond to the question but spoke about plans to provide food: “We’re going to help the people of Gaza get some food. People are starving, and we’re going to help them get some food….Hamas is making it impossible because they’re taking everything that’s brought in”. Trump did not stipulate when that would happen.

Hamas has no jurisdiction over food and water entering the Gaza Strip. Since 2 March, Israel has prevented any aid and medicines from entering the Strip despite the fact that aid trucks are waiting at the entry points to Gaza.

Back in February, the UN released a press release saying that “widespread famine was imminent in Gaza, warning of agricultural collapse in northern Gaza. They also said that “starvation” was being used as a “method of warfare”.