A targeted recycling education campaign spearheaded by Preston City Council and plastics recycling and resource efficiency charity RECOUP, with funding and support from environmental consultancy Beyondly, has reached over 265,000 residents, helping to cut recycling contamination reports by 13% and reduce material rejections at the sorting facility by 19%.

The campaign, delivered under the RECOUP Pledge2Recycle Plastics programme, ran from September to December 2024 combining billboards, street hubs, school and community engagement, leaflet deliveries to all households in the Preston area, a radio campaign, and a fresh suite of social media assets. It aimed to clarify what can and cannot be recycled, with a particular focus on plastics, a key area of confusion for many households.

Councillor Freddie Bailey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety commented: “The outcomes of this campaign are brilliant. Preston residents want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling, and this campaign helped make that easier. By combining local pride with practical information, we empowered people to recycle more and better.”

Preston City Council saw an 11 tonne increase in plastic, glass and cans collected in 2024/25 in comparison to 2023/24. The city also recorded fewer crew-reported contaminants such as general rubbish and plastic bags in recycling bins, an encouraging sign that consistent messaging is paying off.

Key achievements include:

• Total reach of over 265,000, covering all households in Preston.

• 13% decrease in contamination in plastic, glass, and can bins.

• 19% reduction in material rejections at sorting facilities.

• Leaflet and campaign materials designed with accessibility in mind, including input from local disability groups and multilingual residents.

• Engagement in priority wards, including Plungington, Deepdale and the City Centre, where housing types and language barriers present ongoing challenges.

The campaign delivery included engaging directly with communities through school visits, supermarket events, and a dedicated recycling van at the city’s Flag Market. Surveys conducted during engagement revealed that while many residents want to recycle more, they often struggle with understanding what’s accepted and how to prepare materials properly.

Katherine Fleet, Head of Sustainability and Circularity at RECOUP commented, “Education remains a vital part of the recycling puzzle. By using visuals, clear messages, and trusted community channels, this campaign helped to reduce confusion and increase confidence in recycling.”

Beyondly, who supported delivery of the campaign as well as providing grant funding, also praised its impact and inclusive approach.

“At Beyondly, we’re proud to support initiatives that empower communities to make lasting environmental change,” said Charlotte Davies, Senior Consultant Resource Efficiency and Circularity at Beyondly. “This campaign in Preston is a fantastic example of how collaboration and clear communication can reduce contamination, increase recycling, and build a more sustainable future.”

Looking ahead, Preston City Council plan to build on these learnings, including strengthening relationships with schools, improving access to recycling for households without kerbside bins, and considering the needs of neurodiverse residents.

The Preston City Council Recycling Report 2025 provides a comprehensive review of the campaign’s outcomes, highlighting not just statistics, but also the lived realities of Preston’s diverse communities.

To learn more or access the full report, visit: www.recoup.org/resources/reports/ or join us at a webinar on 10 September 2025, register your interest here.