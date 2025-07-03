



Fireworks are the pinnacle of many Fourth of July celebrations, and while they can be festive and fun, they can also land you in the emergency room if you don’t take proper precautions, experts warn.

About 250 people a day wind up in the ER with fireworks-related injuries in the month before and after Independence Day. More than 75% of these injuries affect the head, neck, arms and hands, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS).

“These injuries can include burns, eye trauma and hearing or vision issues, and in some cases, disfigurement,” said Dr. Patrick Byrne, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and president of AAFPRS.

“Treatment frequently requires a multidisciplinary approach,” he added in a news release.

Taking simple precautions, however, can keep you safe during firework displays:

For starters, leave the light show to the pros. Always attend professional fireworks shows instead of lighting your own firecrackers, the academy recommends.

Keep children at a safe distance from all fireworks, including sparklers, which burn at nearly 2,000 degrees.

Never re-light or handle fireworks that fail to ignite (duds). Instead, wait 20 minutes, then soak them in water before disposing of them. Always have water nearby in case of fire or malfunction.

If you are lighting your own firecrackers, light one at a time and back away quickly.

More information:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has more information on firework safety.

