Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has reacted to the 4K release of his Predator movie.

“A skilled Comanche warrior protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport, fighting against wilderness, dangerous colonisers and this mysterious creature to keep her people safe,” reads the official synopsis for Trachtenberg’s Predator prequel.

“It’s happening!” Trachtenberg tweeted. “Because you guys demanded it– #PREY in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. 2 hours of bonus content. Commentary, scene, previz, interviews. So glad you asked for it…so glad we got to make it!”

It will release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 3, 2023.