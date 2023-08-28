The wheels of fortune were turning when this would-be game show star first encountered the iconic Bob Barker.

On Sunday, Vanna White posted a sweet tribute to the late “The Price is Right” host following his death on Saturday at the age of 99.

“When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on ‘Price Is Right’ and met Bob Barker,” White, 66, posted on Instagram alongside a picture of her competing on the show.

“Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you.”

The “Wheel of Fortune” letter-turner — who is currently embroiled in contract negotiations with producers as Pat Sajak prepares for retirement — wasn’t the only celebrity to share a fond memory of the consummate host.







Vanna White, now 66, appeared on "The Price is Right" in 1980.







Adam Sandler paid tribute to the late TV legend on Saturday, who made a hilarious cameo in the actor’s 1996 sports comedy “Happy Gilmore.”

Another comedian to honor Barker was Drew Carey, who took over hosting duties on the CBS game show in 2007.

“Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Carey, 65, wrote. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.”

According to this rep, Barker died of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills home.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” his longtime spokesman Roger Neal said to The Post.

Barker — who is also remembered for his work as an outspoken animal rights activist — was an 18-time Daytime Emmy award-winner as well as a recipient of an Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995. Getty Images

“Bob Barker was a Daytime television mainstay for generations [who] helped to define the game show genre, cementing the ‘Price is Right’ as a powerhouse format that has remained essentially unchanged for more than half a century,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Art and Sciences, said to The Post. “You don’t mess with perfection. His championship of the craft and for animal welfare were equal in their exuberance. His presence will be missed greatly by the Emmy community.”