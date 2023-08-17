When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
- FuboTV is a live TV streaming service with several plans and add-on packages.
- Monthly subscriptions cost anywhere from $70 to $100+ a month.
- At $80 a month, the Elite Plan gives you access to over 200 channels.
Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services on the market for cord-cutters, especially if you’re interested in sports. Similar to Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV in terms of pricing and features, Fubo gives subscribers access to an unmatched roster of sports and Spanish-language programming.
To get the most out of the service, however, you’ll want to make sure you select the right plan for your needs. To help you get started, we put together a complete guide to every plan offered through Fubo, along with a full list of all the channels you get with each add-on package.
Note: Channel selection may vary slightly by location, so check the Fubo website to confirm the lineup in your area.
Fubo Pro Plan
Fubo’s Pro Plan is the service’s base offering for $75 a month. This option features around 170 channels, including local ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS stations in supported markets. This package also offers many popular cable stations like Food Network, FX, Discovery, TLC, Disney Channel, HGTV, and more.
Subscribers to the Pro Plan also get 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage and support for streaming on up to 10 devices at once using a home internet connection. This package is ideal for people who want a simple cable alternative without a ton of specialty networks.
With the plan’s ample DVR space and generous support for multiple simultaneous streams, it’s possible for an entire family to share the Pro Plan without having to fight over screen time.
Fubo Elite Plan
Fubo ‘s Elite Plan offers around 247 channels for $85 a month. This plan combines the Pro Plan’s lineup with all the networks you get from the Fubo Extra and News Plus add-on packages. This includes more than 60 extra sports and entertainment channels, along with 12 extra news channels.
Select live sporting events are also available to stream in 4K UHD with the Elite Plan. Fubo also has a selection of on-demand content in 4K. To see if your device is compatible with the service’s 4K streaming feature, check out the Fubo website.
Like the Pro Plan, Fubo Elite also features 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage and support for up to 10 streaming devices at the same time on your home internet.
Fubo’s Elite Plan includes the most variety for viewers who are willing to pay more for additional sports, entertainment, and news options.
Fubo Ultimate Plan
Fubo’s Ultimate Plan offers more than 285 channels for $100 a month. This plan combines the Elite and Pro lineups with all the networks you get from the Fubo Extra, News Plus, Showtime, and Sports Plus add-on packages, making this the ultimate experience for a streaming lover.
Fubo Ultimate also features 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage and support for 4K and up to 10 streaming devices at the same time on your home internet.
Fubo Latino Plan
Fubo’s Latino Plan is tailored for Spanish-speaking sports fans and is priced at $33 a month. It features around 58 channels, including BeIN Sports, ESPN Deportes HD, and Fox Deportes.
The Latino plan offers 250 hours of Cloud DVR storage and simultaneous streaming on two screens.
Fubo premium channel add-ons
Showtime
Showtime is a premium channel that you can order from just about any cable company or cord-cutting service, and Fubo is no different. This $ 11-a-month premium add-on includes live channels, plus Showtime’s entire on-demand library, so you can enjoy popular shows like “Billions” and “Yellowjackets.”
Starz
For $10 a month, the Starz premium add-on lets you enjoy exclusive originals like “Men in Kilts” as well as numerous premium movies like “Marry Me.”
MGM+
Known for its high-quality selection of recent and classic films, the MGM+ premium add-on is a more affordable option, at $6 a month. This is great for movie lovers looking to expand their options and includes live and on-demand viewing.
Premium Add-On Bundle
Considering multiple premium channels? Fubo offers Showtime, Starz, and Epix bundled together at a discounted rate of $20 a month.
Additional channel packages from Fubo
MLB.TV
Baseball fans are able to stream every out-of-market MLB game live or on-demand with the MLB.TV add-on. It costs an additional $25 a month to add onto a Fubo base plan.
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone
If you’re a true sports fan, you can double down on Fubo’s already impressive athletic coverage with Sports Plus, adding more than 30 channels to your package for $11 a month. These include:
- ACC Network
- B2 Sports Network
- ESPN U
- ESPNEWS
- Fight Network
- Fuel TV
- Game+ Network
- GolTV English
- GolTV Spanish
- Horse & Country
- Impact Wrestling
- MLB Network
- MLB Strikezone
- NBA TV
- NFL RedZone
- NHL Network
- Pac 12 Arizona
- Pac 12 Bay Area
- Pac 12 Los Angeles
- Pac 12 Mountain
- Pac 12 Oregon
- Pac 12 Washington
- Racing America
- Sports Grid
- Stadium
- Stadium 1
- Stadium 2
- Stadium 3
- Tennis Channel
- TyC Sports
- Unbeaten
- World Poker Tour
- Zona Futbol
Fubo Extra
The most substantial of Fubo’s add-on channel packages is Fubo Extra. At $8 a month, this bundle includes the following networks:
- ACC Network
- American Heroes Channel
- At Home with Family Handyman
- BET Her
- BET Jams
- BET Soul
- Circle TV
- CNBC World
- Confess by Nosey
- Cooking Channel
- Curiosity Channel
- Destination America
- Discovery Family
- Discovery Life
- Dust
- ESPN U
- ESPNEWS
- ESTV
- FXM
- GAC Living
- Game Show Network
- GINX Esports TV
- Great American Adventures
- History & Warfare Now
- Inwonder
- Justice Central
- Logo
- MagellanTV
- Magnolia Network
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MLB Network
- MTV Classic
- MTV Live
- MTV U
- Mystery Science Theater
- Nat Geo Wild
- NBA TV
- NHL Network
- NickMusic
- Nicktoons
- Nosey
- Outside
- Pac 12 Network
- PecanTV
- People Are Awesome
- PickleTV
- Poker Go
- Real Nosey
- Retrocrush
- Revry
- Science
- Scripps News
- SEC Network
- Shout! Factory
- Sony Movie Channel
- Space Science Now
- TED
- TeenNick
- Tennis Channel
- True Crime
- Watch Mojo
- Weather Spy
- Wild Nature Now
- Xploration STation
- Zona Futbol
Fox Nation
A video-on-demand subscription, Fox Nation gives members access to hours of Fox News Channel content, including over 180 shows. It costs an extra $6 a month.
International Sports Plus
Fubo’s International Sports Plus package is largely focused on South American soccer. It includes the following channels, which have English and Spanish-language coverage for $7 a month:
- Next Level Sports
- ESPN Desportes
- FOX Deportes
- Fox Soccer Plus
- GolTV English
- GolTV Spanish
- TyC Sports
- Zona Futbol
Adventure Plus
Outdoorsy types should consider signing up for Fubo’s Adventure Plus package, for $5 a month which includes seven channels:
- Introuble
- Mav TV
- Outdoor Channel
- Outside
- Sportsman Channel
- Waypoint
- World Fishing Network
News Plus
This package collects live news stations from around the world for $3 a month, so you can stay up to date with breaking news:
- Africa News
- Bloomberg
- Bloomberg Originals
- Cheddar News
- CNBC World
- Euronews
- i24 News
- Law & Crime
- News Net
- Revry News
- ROI TV
- The Young Turks
- Ticker News
NBA League Pass
With NBA League Pass, basketball fans can watch up to 40 out-of-market games live every week for $15 a month.
Sports Lite
The Fubo Sports Lite bundle includes eight additional sports channels at $10 a month:
- ACCN
- ESPN U
- ESPNNEWS
- MLB Network
- NBA TV
- NHL Network
- SEC Network
- Tennis Channel
Latino Plus
Collects Fubo’s Spanish-language channels in a single package, including the following sports and entertainment stations for $20 a month:
- AmericaTeve
- Canela Clasicos
- Canela Telenovelas
- Canela Cinema
- Canela Desportes
- CentroAméricaTV
- Cinelatino
- Cine Estrella
- Cine Sony Television
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- ESPN Desportes
- Estrella Games
- Estrella News
- Euronews Español
- Filmex
- Filmex Clasico
- Filmex Documentaries
- Fox Desportes
- Fox Life
- GolTV Spanish
- Hogar
- Nat Geo Mundo
- Nuestra Tele
- Pasiones
- RCN Más
- RCN Extra
- Telefe
- Televisión Dominicana
- Teveo
- Tr3s
- WAPA América
- Zona Futbol
TV5MONDE
TV5Monde is a French-language television station covering Ligue 1 Conforama soccer, rugby, and other French news and programming with English subtitles. The monthly fee of $10 includes French films from TV5Monde Cinema On Demand, with new content being added every week.
RAI Italia
If you’re an Italian expat or simply take an interest in Italy and its culture, RAI Italia is a network that includes a variety of programming focused on Italian sports, news, drama, and documentaries for $9 a month.
Portuguese Plus
Those who speak Portuguese are also in luck, as Fubo offers a selection of channels targeted at Portuguese and Brazilian viewers for $15 a month. Though Fubo isn’t available in either of those countries, as with RAI Italia, ex-pats and enthusiasts should find something to like here, including the following channels:
- GOLTV Spanish
- RTP 3
- RTP Açores
- RTP Internacional
Entretenimiento Plus
This package is perfect for Spanish speakers who love movies, music, and Lucha underground, with seven channels available live and on-demand for $10 a month:
- Bandamax
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- FOROtv
- Ritmoson
- Telehit
- Univision Tlnovelas
FAQs
How much is Fubo?
Fubo ranges from $75 to $100 a month. This does not include additional feature upgrades, premium add-ons, or channel add-ons.
What channels are included in the Fubo starter package?
Fubo’s starter package is called the Pro Plan. This option includes around 171 channels, including network and cable TV favorites like ABC, TLC, HGTV and more.
Does Fubo have all NFL games?
Fubo’s Ultimate Plan offers access to the most NFL coverage. This package includes the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on. Though this won’t get you every NFL game, it will let you watch every primetime and local matchup, as well as game-day coverage offered on the RedZone network.
If you don’t want to commit to the Ultimate Plan at $100 a month you can purchase the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone package as an add-on to a cheaper plan for an extra $11 a month.
What is the downside to Fubo?
Fubo is missing two key cable channels that are included on most competing live TV services: TBS and TNT. Otherwise, the service offers a similar set of features and networks as what you’d find on other platforms like YouTubeTV and Hulu + Live TV. It is also considerably pricier once you start opting for more premium plans, but it’s the only live TV streaming service that offers such a wide breadth of sports and foreign-language programming.
Does Fubo have a free trial?
No, Fubo is not a free service. But, like many streaming services, Fubo offers a free seven-day trial period. After your trial, you must pay to keep your subscription.
Does Fubo have DVR?
All of Fubos plans come with a CloudDVR feature where you can save anywhere from 250 to 1,000 hours of content.
What new channels has Fubo added?
Most recently, Fubo added Bleav Sports and Bleav Football to its base plan.