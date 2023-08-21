Kaspa (KAS), Litecoin (LTC) and Tron (TRX) are among top gainers today as crypto markets eye a rebound.

But Hedera and Shiba Inu, one of the most popular crypto meme coins, has suffered notable declines in the past 24 hours.

New meme coin Shiba Memu has raised over $2.16 million in its presale as AI drives interest.

The crypto market is still searching for a sure footing amidst a tricky terrain wrought with likely traps. Last week’s sharp sell-off that crashed Bitcoin to lows of $25k and Ethereum to under $1,600 has many token trading at or below key levels, with the likes of XRP leading a weekend bounce that has seen Kaspa, Litecoin and Tron among top gainers early Monday.

Elsewhere, Hedera’s outperformed in recent days but it’s among top losers in the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu price has declined further as the troubled launch of Shibarium adds to the downside pressure.

While analysts are bullish on crypto long term, here’s the short term outlook for Kaspa, Hedera as well as overview of Shiba Memu .

Kaspa price prediction

Kaspa has posted a significant uptick, rising 5% in the past 24 hours to trade above $0.043. But while the GHOSTDAG proof-of-work cryptocurrency is up on the day, price remains 16% off its recently reached all-time high above $0.051.

Zooming out, we see a recently formed cup and handle pattern. KAS has performed a breakout and retest of the support area and could embark on another upward break. The daily stochastic RSI also shows bullish divergence.

If price breaks higher, bulls should be able to test resistance in the $0.046-$0.050 zone.

Hedera price prediction

The price of HBAR, the native token of the decentralised public blockchain Hedera, has declined 3% in the past 24 hours. However, despite paring gains, HBAR price is nearly 15% up in the past month.

As highlighted here, HBAR gained some momentum after FedNow added Hedera micropayments platform Dropp Inc. The positive outlook for the token remains if bulls prevent a decline below the crucial technical level of $0.060.

Despite declines, HBAR remains in an ascending channel. Resistance is likely at $0.064, with immediate targets including $0.077 to $0.085. On the flipside, the area around $0.054 becomes a “must-defend” for bulls.

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu, a new artificial intelligence powered cryptocurrency, is nearing the final phase of its hugely successful token presale. The meme coin looks to leverage natural language processing, predictive analytics and image/video recognition to build a self-sufficient protocol driven by an AI dashboard and native token dubbed SHMU.

The new meme dog coin is expected to hunt down rivals via a marketing strategy comparable to 100 marketing agencies, thanks to AI. Interest in SHMU and its potential as an investment has seen investors pour over $2.16 million into the token sale.

Shiba Memu price prediction

SHMU price has increased from $0.011125 to currently $0.021700. An interesting fact about Shiba Memu presale is its pre-programmed increases that take place every day at 6pm GMT. Investors knowing this offers a clarity of what to expect.

The expected price increase will take the value of SHMU during the offer to $0.024400. BitMart is already one of the exchanges expected to list SHMU, and demand when tokens launch on more crypto exchanges could help push prices higher.

It’s a scenario that could see SHMU prices explode to $0.1 when the AI dashboard goes live. The bullish outlook strengthens if crypto’s next bull cycle comes into play.

However, the short term picture is one where investors are likely to pay attention to the regulatory environment – particularly around the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). One key segment being watched is the potential approval of Ethereum Futures ETFs and spot Bitcoin ETFs. The progression of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is another, while traders will be mindful of the macro environment.

A bullish combination of these factors could be crucial for cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Memu.