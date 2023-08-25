With the recent introduction of the Standard Range Model S and Model X, Tesla expanded its four-model lineup to 12 versions. The number increases to 22 if we include wheel options, which directly affect the driving range.
When we research Tesla’s offer, it appears that the company is especially active in improving the affordability of the cars. Price reductions are one thing, but another one is the new base versions – LFP-powered Model 3, entry-level Model Y (with 4680-type battery cells), and most recently the software-limited Model S/Model X Standard Range.
Price-wise, especially when deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit available for the Model 3/Model Y, the 2023 model year offer is pretty attractive, especially compared to the previous year.
The new Tesla Model 3 starts effectively at $34,380 (MSRP plus destination charge/order fee, but after tax credit), the Tesla Model Y at $41,880, the Model S at $80,130, and the Model X at $90,130.
As we understand, Tesla lowered the prices to attract more orders and increase sales volume to match the gradually increasing manufacturing capacity. As long as the margins remain positive and acceptable, the company can expand its business in this way.
During the first half of this year, Tesla’s share in the United States’ BEV segment amounted to over 60 percent (compared to about 67 percent a year ago), which means that the strategy allows Tesla to maintain a significant market share, despite the fact that non-Tesla BEV sales doubled year-over-year.
Tesla BEV Prices
For all those interested in more details, we prepared a table:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch
|$40,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$34,380
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch
|$41,740
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$35,880
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch
|$47,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$41,380
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch
|$48,740
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$42,880
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch
|$53,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$47,380
|2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 19-inch
|$78,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$80,130
|2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 21-inch
|$82,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$84,630
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|$88,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$90,130
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|$92,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$94,630
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|$108,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$110,130
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|$112,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$114,630
|2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 20-inch
|$88,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$90,130
|2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 22-inch
|$93,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$95,630
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|$98,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$100,130
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|$103,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$105,630
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|$108,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$110,130
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|$113,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$115,630
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch
|$47,740
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$41,880
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch
|$49,740
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$43,880
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch
|$50,490
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$44,630
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch
|$52,490
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$46,630
|2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch
|$54,490
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$48,630
* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).
Driving Range
An overview of the Tesla cars reveals that the EPA Combined range varies from 255 miles up to 405 miles.
- Tesla Model 3: 267-333 miles
- Tesla Model S: 298-405 miles
- Tesla Model X: 255-348 miles
- Tesla Model Y: 269-330 miles
We know that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk does not like to offer models with a range lower than 250 miles. The current base versions are pretty close to that value. For example, the Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP) offers 272 miles of EPA range (267 miles with a bigger wheel option). In the case of the Tesla Model Y AWD (4680), the range is 279 miles (269 miles with bigger wheels). The recently introduced Tesla Model X Standard Range has 269 miles of estimated range (255 miles with bigger wheels). Only the Tesla Model S is higher, as its Standard Range version offers 320 miles (298 miles with bigger wheels).
In other words, assuming that Tesla will stick with its policy to always stay above 250 miles, there is not much the company can do to lower the prices, at least not through a reduction of the battery size (or a software limit of a larger battery).
As we can see below, the upper versions of each model usually have better acceleration and sometimes a higher top speed.
|Model
|Drive
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch
|RWD
|272 mi
|5.8
|140 mph
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|267 mi*
|5.8
|140 mph
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch
|AWD
|333 mi*
|4.2
|145 mph
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|315 mi*
|4.2
|145 mph
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|315 mi
|3.1*
|162 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|320 mi*
|3.7
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|298 mi*
|3.7
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|405 mi
|3.1
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|375 mi*
|3.1
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|AWD
|396 mi*
|1.99*
|200 mph
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|AWD
|348 mi*
|1.99*
|200 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|269 mi*
|4.4
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 22-inch
|AWD
|255 mi*
|4.4
|155 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|348 mi
|3.8
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|AWD
|330 mi*
|3.8
|155 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|AWD
|333 mi
|2.5*
|149 mph
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|AWD
|311 mi
|2.5*
|163 mph
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch
|AWD
|279 mi
|5.0
|135 mph
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch
|AWD
|269 mi*
|5.0
|135 mph
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|330 mi
|4.8
|135 mph
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|318 mi*
|4.8
|135 mph
|2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|303 mi
|3.5*
|155 mph
* range numbers according to Tesla; acceleration time with subtracted rollout