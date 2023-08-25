With the recent introduction of the Standard Range Model S and Model X, Tesla expanded its four-model lineup to 12 versions. The number increases to 22 if we include wheel options, which directly affect the driving range.

When we research Tesla’s offer, it appears that the company is especially active in improving the affordability of the cars. Price reductions are one thing, but another one is the new base versions – LFP-powered Model 3, entry-level Model Y (with 4680-type battery cells), and most recently the software-limited Model S/Model X Standard Range.

Price-wise, especially when deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit available for the Model 3/Model Y, the 2023 model year offer is pretty attractive, especially compared to the previous year.

The new Tesla Model 3 starts effectively at $34,380 (MSRP plus destination charge/order fee, but after tax credit), the Tesla Model Y at $41,880, the Model S at $80,130, and the Model X at $90,130.

As we understand, Tesla lowered the prices to attract more orders and increase sales volume to match the gradually increasing manufacturing capacity. As long as the margins remain positive and acceptable, the company can expand its business in this way.

During the first half of this year, Tesla’s share in the United States’ BEV segment amounted to over 60 percent (compared to about 67 percent a year ago), which means that the strategy allows Tesla to maintain a significant market share, despite the fact that non-Tesla BEV sales doubled year-over-year.

Tesla BEV Prices

For all those interested in more details, we prepared a table:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $40,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $34,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $41,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $35,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $47,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $48,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $53,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $47,380 2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 19-inch $78,490 +$1,640 N/A $80,130 2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 21-inch $82,990 +$1,640 N/A $84,630 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $88,490 +$1,640 N/A $90,130 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $92,990 +$1,640 N/A $94,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $108,490 +$1,640 N/A $110,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $112,990 +$1,640 N/A $114,630 2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 20-inch $88,490 +$1,640 N/A $90,130 2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 22-inch $93,990 +$1,640 N/A $95,630 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $98,490 +$1,640 N/A $100,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $103,990 +$1,640 N/A $105,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $108,490 +$1,640 N/A $110,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $113,990 +$1,640 N/A $115,630 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch $47,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,880 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch $49,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,880 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $50,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $54,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,630

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

Driving Range

An overview of the Tesla cars reveals that the EPA Combined range varies from 255 miles up to 405 miles.

Tesla Model 3: 267-333 miles

Tesla Model S: 298-405 miles

Tesla Model X: 255-348 miles

Tesla Model Y: 269-330 miles

We know that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk does not like to offer models with a range lower than 250 miles. The current base versions are pretty close to that value. For example, the Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP) offers 272 miles of EPA range (267 miles with a bigger wheel option). In the case of the Tesla Model Y AWD (4680), the range is 279 miles (269 miles with bigger wheels). The recently introduced Tesla Model X Standard Range has 269 miles of estimated range (255 miles with bigger wheels). Only the Tesla Model S is higher, as its Standard Range version offers 320 miles (298 miles with bigger wheels).

In other words, assuming that Tesla will stick with its policy to always stay above 250 miles, there is not much the company can do to lower the prices, at least not through a reduction of the battery size (or a software limit of a larger battery).

As we can see below, the upper versions of each model usually have better acceleration and sometimes a higher top speed.

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi 5.8 140 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 267 mi* 5.8 140 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 333 mi* 4.2 145 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 315 mi* 4.2 145 mph 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 315 mi 3.1* 162 mph 2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 19-inch AWD 320 mi* 3.7 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model S SR AWD 21-inch AWD 298 mi* 3.7 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 405 mi 3.1 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 375 mi* 3.1 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 396 mi* 1.99* 200 mph 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 348 mi* 1.99* 200 mph 2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 20-inch AWD 269 mi* 4.4 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model X SR AWD 22-inch AWD 255 mi* 4.4 155 mph 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 348 mi 3.8 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 330 mi* 3.8 155 mph 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 333 mi 2.5* 149 mph 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 311 mi 2.5* 163 mph 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch AWD 279 mi 5.0 135 mph 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch AWD 269 mi* 5.0 135 mph 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 330 mi 4.8 135 mph 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 318 mi* 4.8 135 mph 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 303 mi 3.5* 155 mph

* range numbers according to Tesla; acceleration time with subtracted rollout