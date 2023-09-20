Both Prichard Colon and Terrel Williams’ lives look drastically different in 2023, eight years on from the infamous boxing bout that the world has never forgotten.

When the up-and-coming boxing prospect Prichard Colon stepped into the ring with the experienced Terrel Williams on that fateful night in 2015, neither he nor his opponent could have foreseen just how significant their fight would go on to be. The best part of a decade later, as Colon celebrates his 31st birthday, it looks like though things may never be the same for the former youth prospect, progress is being made slowly but surely.

Prichard Colon shows inspiring progress from Williams fight in 2023

Following a fight that became known around the world for all the wrong reasons, in which Terrel lost a point for repeatedly striking Colon in the back of the head, Colon was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in the dressing room – where he would proceed to spend no less than 221 days in a coma.

Unsurprisingly, the world feared the worst for the young fighter. And while he did not die and did eventually regain some consciousness, the American-born Puerto Rican was described in 2017 as being in a “persistent vegetative state”, meaning he requires constant, around-the-clock care to this day.

Determined not to let that stop them, however, the Colon family – mainly Prichard’s mother, Nieves, have continued to work with him to help him enjoy the best standard of life possible while he continues to undergo extensive rehabilitation work. While Colon’s speech has not returned at this stage, the ex-boxer could be seen posing for a cheeky selfie with his mother just weeks ago, much to the appreciation of his adoring 60,000 followers:

Colon turns receives well wishes on 31st birthday

At the time of writing on September 19, Colon is currently in the midst of celebrating his 31st birthday and his mother has made sure everybody knows about it.

In a post uploaded to the Facebook page she runs in his name, Nieves wrote: “Good morning today my (Facebook) wall is dedicated to Pri more than (usual)”

“Blessed because today is the birthday of my son Prichard… Thank you all for your prayers always god bless you” she wrote to the page’s 115,000 followers.

The birthday post was met by countless well-wishers and the former youth champion with inundated with messages from across the globe, including one that read: “Congratulations champion, a hug from Michoacan, Mexico”.

Colon could be seen smiling alongside both his parents this time last year, shortly after his 30th birthday:

Terrel Williams no longer boxes in 2023

While Colon’s name continues to be spread online for largely positive reasons, Williams failed to make much of his career in the year after the fight.

Williams has not faced any individual action for his role in the injury, but Colon’s mother did attempt to sue the fight’s promoters and medical staff in the years that immediately followed the injury, though her efforts have been fruitless thus far.

Had Williams fought fairly he likely would have been forgiven by most, but the fact that he could be seen repeatedly using the ‘kangaroo punch’ tactic, an illegal move in which one opponent punches the other back in the head, means that his reputation as a fighter proceeded to suffer irreversibly.

Speaking to Ring TV in 2019, Williams said he prays for Colon “every day” and that he wishes him “nothing but peace and health”.

Williams went on to have four more professional fights before retiring in 2019. It is unclear what he is doing now, as the ex-boxer keeps a rather low profile online.