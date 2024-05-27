So if you’ve got a son, then prepare to be excited.

Boy mums will know that finding cute, plain clothes for their little terrors can sometimes be a challenge.

For boys that like dinosaurs, superheroes or cars, the clothes options appear to be endless, but for parents that prefer to dress their little darlings in more subtle styles, can often be met with difficulty.

However, one mum, Kala Leigh-Rose Risi, recently spotted a change in Primark’s boy section, leaving parents open-mouthed.

The 22-year-old mum took to social media to share her discovery, as she posted her short clip with the caption ‘OKKKKKK PRIMARK. Finally something without dinosaurs.’

Whilst Primark shoppers will know all too well about the t-shirt tables in the men and women’s sections – now, the infamous selection of plain tops are available for boys too.

Thrilled at the find, Kala beamed: “Finally some plain t-shirts for boys in Primark”.

Kala gave her followers a close-up look at the new t-shirt table, with a range of summer colours available.

The plain t-shirts are just £2.50 each and start from age 1 ½ to 2 years-old.

Whether your boy likes yellow, beige, blue, cream or red, there’s plenty to choose from and thankfully, they’ve hit stores just in time for summer.

The TikTok clip, which was posted under the username @kalarising, has clearly left many open-mouthed, as it has quickly racked up 233,900 views.

SHOPPERS BEAM

Parents were left beaming at Kala’s clip and many took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Off to Primark.”

Another added: “Run, don’t walk.”

Running to Primark TikTok user

A third commented: “Yes, exactly what we want!”

Whilst someone else wrote: “Praise the lord.”

Meanwhile, another boy mum claimed: “Omg! Running to Primark.”

At the same time, another parent beamed: “About time!”

Not only this, but many happy parents shared that they have already stocked up on the plain t-shirts.

One parent explained: “Literally bought them all yesterday!!”

Whilst another chimed in: “Bought some yesterday, they are fab!!! Feel lovely quality too.”

