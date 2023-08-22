A primary school teacher who is accused of kicking and slapping her horse during a hunt has arrived at court to stand trial charged with animal cruelty.

Sarah Moulds, 37, was sacked following public outrage after a video of her emerged apparently kicking and slapping a grey pony called Bruce Almighty.

The mother-of-two, who is well known in local equestrian circles, arrvied at Lincoln Crown Court today and is being prosecuted by the animal welfare charity but not the police or Crown Prosecution Service.

Mrs Moulds has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to her horse and another charge of failing to take reasonable steps to protect the pony from pain, suffering or injury.

Both charges relate to an incident following a Cottesmore Hunt meet on November 6 last year in countryside known as ‘The Drift’ in Gunby, Lincolnshire.

A primary school teacher who is accused of kicking and slapping her horse during a hunt has arrived at Lincoln Crown Court (pictured) to stand trial charged with animal cruelty

The footage of the horsewoman lashing out went viral and sparked outrage nationally and globally.

Mrs Moulds lives with her plumber husband Daniel and children and had worked as a primary school teacher before she lost her job in December 2021 after being suspended following the outrage.