



Midlands accountancy firm Prime Accountants Group has appointed Emma Clewes as its new head of tax advisory as part of the company’s continued growth.

Clewes, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in the industry representing big four and top 20 firms, joined the business at the start of September.

She will be responsible for integrating tax matters into the company’s service offerings, ensuring “seamless and comprehensive assistance to clients”.

Clewes said: “It’s the opportunity to be a big part of the business, to help it grow and to expand the team, which really appealed to me.

“Part of that work is to look at what is already here, work with the other directors to look at our strategy and work with clients to offer a wholesome approach, where businesses don’t just see tax as an afterthought. It becomes part of the whole package we offer as business advisors.”

Kevin Johns, managing director of Prime Accountants Group, added: “Emma brings nearly two decades of experience from across the whole spectrum of accountancy and we’re delighted to have her on board. We believe our main strengths as a business will help Emma play to her strengths and be a valuable part of our team.”