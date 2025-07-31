Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has apologized to citizens for the recent electricity and water outages, which occurred over the past few days due to a crisis at the Geziret al-Dahab station.

He explained that the extreme heatwave that swept through Egypt led to record-breaking electricity consumption, exceeding 39,400 megawatts.

During a press conference at the Cabinet’s headquarters, Madbouly clarified that the power grid experiences its maximum load around sunset when citizens return home.

The Prime Minister also noted that he has instructed all ministers to have emergency plans in place and to consider worst-case scenarios for all essential services, including electricity, metro operations, and sanitation facilities.

Large areas of Giza Governorate and other governorates experienced power outages lasting up to 20 hours in some areas – a grueling test for citizens already facing a searing heat wave.

Numerous citizens in Giza complained about the ongoing outages from Saturday until the newspapers went to press on Sunday and their inability to report the outages.