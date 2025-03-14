Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister this morning and unveiled his new cabinet that included familiar faces put into key portfolios that encompass the space sector.

The cabinet shrinks from 37 ministers to 23.

The key portfolios related to the space sector are Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada which has responsibility over the Canadian Space Agency, Global Affairs Canada, National Defense, Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change, and Transport Canada.

Moving out of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is François-Philippe Champagne who becomes the new Finance Minister.

Taking over Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is Anita Anand who moves from the Transport Department.

Chrystia Freeland moves over from Finance to Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.

Staying in their portfolios are Mélanie Joly as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bill Blair as Minister of National Defence, and Jonathan Wilkinson as Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada.

One face who may not be as familiar to Canadians is Terry Duguid, the MP from Winnipeg South, moving from the Sport and Prairies Economic Development Canada portfolios to Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

In a news release outlining the new cabinet the Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada said, “This team is built for immediate action and focused on protecting Canadian workers, supporting their families, and growing this great country. We are changing how things work, so our government can deliver to Canadians faster – and we have an experienced team that is made to meet the moment we are in. Our government is united and strong, and we are getting right to work.”

The new cabinet is expected to be short lived as it’s been reported in many media outlets that Prime Minister Carney will not reconvene parliament and face a no confidence motion, but rather will call an election within weeks with a late April or early May date.

