Prime Video announced a price increase for it’s streaming service. Starting on January 29, Prime Video will now include ads, and the only way to opt out of it is by paying an additional $3 a month on top of the $15/month fee you may already subscribe to.

Amazon made the announcement last week when it sent an email to all Prime members letting them know about the upcoming change. In the email, it reads:

“Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership. We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month that you can sign up for here.”

Although this announcement may come as a shock to some, this was something Amazon announced late last year. In the original announcement, the company stated that this would affect users in the US, UK, Germany, and Canada in early 2024, and later in the year, it’ll come to France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia.

It’s also worth pointing out that Prime Videos’ ad-free tier will now make it one of the most expensive streaming services at $18/month. For comparison, Max’s ad-free option costs $16/month, Netflix’s ad-free tier costs $15.50/month, and Hulu’s ad-free tier costs $17.99/month.

