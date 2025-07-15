Canadian Seth Rogen nabbed three major nominations as the 77th Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Rogen created the Apple TV+ comedy The Studio, which was among the nominees for outstanding comedy series along with Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do In the Shadows.

Rogen was personally nominated for outstanding performance in a comedy series. His fellow nominees include Canadian Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Jason Segel in Shrinking and Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

He is also nominated in the directing and writing for a comedy series categories.

The Studio centres on the story of a newly appointed head of a movie studio, played by Rogen, who is desperate for the approval of Hollywood celebrities.

It led the comedy categories with 23 nominations in total, besting the record for a new comedy series, which was set by another Apple TV+ show — Ted Lasso, with 20 nominations in its first season in 2021.

Canadian actors Catherine O’Hara, left, and Rogen in a scene from the Apple TV+ comedy The Studio. The series, which Rogen co-created, centres on the new head of a Hollywood film production company who is desperate for celebrity approval. (Apple TV+)

Rogen’s co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara were nominated for in the supporting actress in a comedy series category, while Ike Barinholtz was nominated in the supporting actor category. The Studio also claimed nominations for several guest performances — including first acting nomination for film director Martin Scorsese, playing himself.

The outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nominations included Uzo Aduba for the recently cancelled Netflix series The Residence, first-time nominee Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This, previous winner Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri in The Bear and last year’s winner Jean Smart for Hacks.

Severance leads all nominees

Apple TV+ also led the way in the drama categories with the series Severance collecting 27 nominations, including outstanding drama series and for lead actor and actress Adam Scott and Britt Lower, respectively.

Severance will face off in the outstanding drama series category against Andor (Disney+), The Diplomat (Netflix), The Last of Us (HBO/HBO Max), Paradise (Hulu), The Pitt (HBO Max), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max).

The principal cast members for the dystopian Apple TV+ drama Severance — including Adam Scott, John Turturro, Britt Lower and Zach Cherry — earned acting nominations in various categories. (Apple TV+)

Scott is up against Sterling K. Brown for Paradise, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us and The Pitt‘s Noah Wyle.

Lower is nominated alongside Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us, The Diplomat‘s Kerri Russell and Matlock star Kathy Bates — now the oldest-ever nominee in the lead actress in a drama category at the age of 77.

The White Lotus earned 23 nominations across various categories for its third season, seven of which were in the supporting actress and actor in a drama series categories.

Season 3 of The White Lotus scored 23 nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, trailing only Severance, with 27, and The Penguin, with 24. All four shows are released by HBO and HBO Max. (Bell Media)

Stars Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood and Parker Posey — a fan favourite for her portrayal of lorazepam-loving mom Victoria Ratliff, with some of the most meme-able lines of the show — will compete against each other, as well as Patricia Arquette in Severance, Katherine LaNasa in The Pitt and Julianne Nicholson in Paradise.

Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs and Sam Rockwell are nominated for their performances in The White Lotus. They are nominated alongside James Marsden for Paradise and Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman and John Turturro, all for Severance.

The Penguin scores big but faces tough competition

HBO’s The Penguin garnered 24 nominations overall, but faces tough competition in the limited or anthology series category from the highly popular Adolescence — one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever — and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, also on Netflix.

Colin Farrell is nominated in two categories for The Penguin, one for producing and another for best lead actor for his portrayal as the titular character in the Batman spin-off series.

Farrell is up against Adolescence‘s Stephen Graham, both as a producer and as a lead actor for his heartbreaking performance as the father of a teenager — played by supporting actor nominee Owen Cooper — who is accused of murdering one of his classmates.

Fifteen-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper, right, is nominated for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. His co-star Erin Doherty, left, is competing in the best actress category. (Netflix)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, an account of the high profile 1990s murder cases involving two brothers convicted of killing their wealthy parents, racked up nods for three of its four principal actors.

Star Cooper Koch, who played Erik Menendez, is up for best actor while Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny are nominated in their respective supporting actor categories for their performances as José and Kitty Menendez. Nicholas Alexander Chavez was not nominated for his role as Lyle Menendez.

The nominees for outstanding talk series are The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef and The Traitors are nominated for outstanding reality/competition series.

Both of those categories were announced earlier in the day on CBS Mornings.

CBS will air the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14, with comedian Nate Bargatze slated to host.