As Prince Edward visits Canada, his travels are taking him from drumming with members of a First Nation in Prince Edward Island to the red-and-white waving of flags for Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.

The week-long visit comes relatively soon — in royal terms — after the whirlwind, 24-hour sojourn to Ottawa by his elder brother, King Charles, last month.

The visit offers the 61-year-old Duke of Edinburgh an opportunity for a more official focus on issues he has made a priority on lower-profile visits to Canada over the years, whether it’s support of young Canadians or the military.

It will also focus on issues that have become a priority for the Crown in Canada and send signals of the soft power the monarchy can try to wield.

In P.E.I. and Ontario, Edward is taking part in forums hosted by his namesake youth-oriented organization — the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award — Canada — focused on how the award is evolving and working to blend trades and skills-based experiences into public education to boost opportunities for young Canadians.

“He loves seeing young people. He loves being involved with educators. He appreciates enormously volunteers, so it’s going to be a big boost to us,” Mark Little, chief executive officer of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award — Canada, said in an interview.

Prince Edward speaks during his visit to Abegweit First Nation on Thursday. (CBC)

The forum in Toronto on Wednesday will bring public education leaders together to focus on how the award, which has long had involvement from independent schools, is looking to integrate more into public schools.

A pilot program through the Greater Essex County District School Board in southwestern Ontario will be recognized as the award’s first “education operating partner.”

Little says the award is “going to be building that out in areas like Peel, Brampton, Halton, Windsor and other areas, as well as colleges.”

Little would like Edward “to see what we’re doing from an innovation lens, how we are looking at the award being more than just a CV/resumé builder, but it’s actually a life-builder and it can directly tie to … maybe demystifying trades, or destigmatizing, perhaps, is a better word,” along with supporting youth to also see college as a post-secondary possibility.

“So many people think you’ve got to have a degree nowadays and you’ve got to have a high GPA. There’s more to life than only that,” Little said.

“Hopefully [Edward will] see those things and maybe take a few nuggets that he can then share what we’re doing with other countries around the world. And then maybe we get some people that are interested to learn from us in the same way that we’ve learned from many others.”

Prince Edward, centre, drums with members of Abegweit First Nation on Thursday. (CBC)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s award was founded by Edward’s father, Prince Philip, in 1960. More than 500,000 young Canadians have taken part in the program, which has promoted community service, skills development, adventure and fitness.

Edward’s involvement is “very much a continuation of his father’s legacy,” Hamilton-based royal historian Justin Vovk said.

“It feels germane … and it feels like a very natural way for the monarchy to be engaging with young Canadians in a non-controversial, non-partisan way.”

The events connected with the Duke of Edinburgh’s award are part of a visit that Vovk sees taking on a very different and more official tone than the previous times Edward has been in Canada. (He was last here in 2023.)

“We’re seeing a ramp-up, I guess you could say, in the formal nature of the events in which the Duke will be participating,” said Vovk, who is also a member of the advisory board of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada.

Edward’s time in Prince Edward Island included a visit to the Abegweit First Nation on Thursday.

WATCH | Prince Edward welcomed to Prince Edward Island: The Duke of Edinburgh, youngest brother of King Charles, in P.E.I. to help regiment mark anniversary Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has received a warm welcome to the Canadian province that also bears that name. As well as meeting and drumming with members of Abegweit First Nation (shown), he visited the Cenotaph in Scotchfort, P.E.I. As CBC’s Sheehan Desjardins reports, Edward has a regimental ball and a parade ahead of him before he leaves Charlottetown for Toronto.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here and also to honour and pay my respects to our ancestors and all those who have gone before,” Edward told those who greeted him in Scotchfort.

The fact that Edward went to Abegweit First Nation reflects “a level of formality and officialness to his presence on the First Nation as a representative of the Crown,” Vovk said.

“The Crown’s relationship with Indigenous peoples in Canada is strained — to put it one way — and there’s certainly a great awareness from the current sovereign that Indigenous relations have to be treated with greater respect and recognition than they have in the past.”

Chief Roderick (Junior) Gould of Abegweit First Nation welcomed Edward’s visit.

“It was his own personal interest that brought him here,” Gould told CBC News. “As a First Nation, we are very honoured that we were recognized.”

Edward’s time in P.E.I. also included events to honour the 150th anniversary of the Prince Edward Island Regiment, for which he has been colonel-in-chief since 2005. In addition to a royal regimental ball, there was a freedom of the city parade in Charlottetown.

Edward’s focus on youth continued as he met Friday with air, sea and army cadets from across the Island. They explained their roles, what they have done and how they plan to be great leaders.

WATCH | Prince Edward meets with cadets in P.E.I.: Duke of Edinburgh meets P.E.I. cadets during the 2nd day of his visit to Prince Edward Island Some young air, sea and army cadets on P.E.I. were thrilled to be able to spend part of a morning with Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh. He’s been visiting the Island to help mark the 150th anniversary of the P.E.I. Regiment. CBC’s Sheehan Desjardins has more.

Edward gave the cadets some advice of his own, too, focusing on the importance of followership.

Cadet Seanna D’Souza said the cadets loved speaking to Edward, who was “a lot more casual” than she thought he would be, and that it was a “great opportunity” for them.

“Today was just a symbol of how this interaction with the Royal Family transcends the bond between traditions and tomorrow’s leaders,” she told CBC News.

From P.E.I., Edward travelled to Ontario, where the military theme continues as he visits the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment, of which he is also colonel-in-chief, as well as the naval reserve unit HMCS York and the CFB Trenton airbase.

He will also take part in engagements recognizing public sector organizations, including the Toronto Police Service’s marine unit and emergency task force.

Members of the Royal Family have a long history of being in Ottawa on July 1. While Edward is in the capital, he will also visit with the RCMP.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, and Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, take part in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on July 1, 2017. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Vovk sees the Ottawa portion of Edward’s visit playing out against the larger backdrop that surrounded Charles’s recent trip here: sovereignty and the existential threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, particularly earlier this year, about Canada becoming the 51st state.

“The RCMP is so emblematic of Canadian law, rule of law, order, stability. So [Edward] meeting with them, in Ottawa no less, on or very close to Canada Day, these are all again soft power signals that the monarchy is supporting Canadian nationhood and the elements that make us a unique nation,” Vovk said.

“I think that the messaging coming from Buckingham Palace, at least for the foreseeable future and maybe even for the long-term future, is making these more concerted efforts to be showing Canadians that the monarchy stands with us in ways that we certainly didn’t see under the previous reign, and we may not have seen if a different [U.S.] president had been elected.”

Catherine steps back from Royal Ascot

Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiles as she attends the Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, on June 16. Two days later, Catherine pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot horse racing event. (Yui Mok/AFP/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been making a steady return to public duties after completing chemotherapy, so when she pulled out of a high-profile royal event at the last minute the other day, it came as a surprise to many.

Catherine was said to be disappointed that she was not attending Royal Ascot, an annual horse racing event just outside London that’s a high point on the royal social calendar each spring.

A royal source cited her need for balance as Catherine returns to public engagements following her preventative treatment last year after she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

WATCH | Princess of Wales says she has finished chemotherapy treatment: Princess of Wales releases video, says she’s finished chemotherapy Catherine, Princess of Wales, says in a video released by Kensington Palace on Monday that the last nine months have been ‘incredibly tough’ for her family, but she’s now in a ‘new phase of recovery’ after completing chemotherapy that should allow her to attend some public engagements in the coming months.

“Obviously this was unexpected, because we have seen a ramp-up this year of her returning to public-facing duties,” Vovk said.

“It was certainly a reminder … that she is still recovering from six months of chemotherapy plus extensive abdominal surgery.”

It’s also a reminder, Vovk said, of the priority Catherine and Prince William have been placing on their family.

“It’s 100 per cent family first, day job second. So if she’s not well enough … we’re not in the era anymore of just toughing through it like [Queen Elizabeth] did. It’s about thinking long term in terms of their health and wellness.”

WATCH | Prince William attends annual horse racing event: Prince William attends Royal Ascot alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla Prince William attended Royal Ascot, a multi-day horse race series, on Wednesday without his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. A royal source cited a need for balance as she returns to public life following cancer treatment.

There is little recent precedent within the Royal Family for how recoveries such as Catherine’s will proceed and how public duties are managed when a senior member isn’t carrying them out as they have been for a period of time.

“We don’t really have a precedent for this in part because for the last 70 years, the Royal Family was a relatively small unit,” Vovk said.

“The Royal Family, whether it likes it or not, is in uncharted waters moving forward, and I think most situations that come up in the foreseeable future are going to be unprecedented.”

Canadian horses on parade

Prince William, left, riding Darby; Prince Edward, riding Sir John; and Princess Anne, riding Noble, take part in Trooping the Colour in London on June 15. The horses were all presented by the RCMP to members of the Royal Family. (Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

When members of the Royal Family took to horseback the other day as part of the annual parade marking the official birthday of the monarch, their long-standing connections with the RCMP stables were on full display.

Princess Anne’s mount, Noble, was presented by the RCMP to King Charles two years ago.

Prince William’s ride, Darby, was presented to Queen Elizabeth in 2019 to mark the 80th anniversary of the RCMP’s breeding program and the 50th anniversary of the presentation of Burmese, the first of eight horses presented to her during her reign.

Sir John, the horse ridden by Prince Edward, came to the royal stables in 2016 to mark Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

Noble, a seven-year-old Hanoverian that stands 16.2 hands high, was intended to be the horse King Charles would ride on ceremonial occasions. And he did that for Trooping the Colour in 2023.

King Charles, second left, is officially presented with Noble, a horse given to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as he formally accepts the role of commissioner-in-chief of the RCMP during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on April 28, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/The Associated Press)

But after Charles’s cancer diagnosis early in 2024, he rode in a carriage for Trooping the Colour that year, as he did again a few days ago.

Princess Anne also rode Noble in 2024, and her equestrian skills served her when the mare turned jittery.

“If anybody can get a horse under control, it would be Princess Anne,” Vovk said of the royal, who competed on the U.K.’s equestrian team at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Buckingham Palace noted the royal horse connections with the RCMP prior to this year’s parade.

Queen Elizabeth rides her horse, Burmese, for the final time during Trooping the Colour in London in June 1986. (The Associated Press)

“It does seem that the Canadian connection, even among U.K. media, seems to be more pronounced,” Vovk said.

“I feel like in previous years it would have just been … one- to two-sentence comments. But there’s whole articles about the fact that these are RCMP horses…. It’s something that is again underscoring that connection with Canadian culture.”

Royally quotable

“Each observation, measurement and calculation you undertake adds to the world’s understanding of the Earth’s fragile systems.”

— King Charles, in a personal message to researchers in Antarctica celebrating a frozen Midwinter’s Day — the first time a monarch has given the annual BBC broadcast to mark the occasion.

King Charles, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Monday. (Jonathan Brady/The Associated Press)

