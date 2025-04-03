Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday hit out at “blatant lies” over Sentebale, the African organisation he co-founded, and said he believed a charity watchdog investigation would “unveil the truth” of why he had to resign as a patron.

Days earlier, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced they were resigning from the charity they established in 2006, after the trustees quit when Chandauka refused a demand to step down.

Harry launched the charity in honour of his mother, Princess Diana, to help young people with HIV and Aids in Lesotho and later Botswana.

“What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal,” he said in a statement.

“On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry,” he said.