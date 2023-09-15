The Duke of Sussex celebrated his birthday in a German restaurant with his team on Thursday evening, drinking “really good” local beer and blowing out candles on a white chocolate birthday cake.

Prince Harry, who turns 39 on Friday, was taken out by his wife, Meghan, and their Archewell staff in Dusseldorf, where they are attending the Invictus Games.

The group went to the Schumacher Brewery, famed for its Schumacher Alt – a well known local beer that is being served at the Games.

They shared “family style” dishes including bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage and mashed potato, to experience the meal in traditional German style.

One source said: “Everyone was incredibly friendly, especially the waiters.”

The restaurant posted a picture of Harry and Meghan with staff including owner Thea Ungermann and head waiter Frank Wackers, on Instagram.

They wrote: “So proud! Impressed by very friendly people who enjoyed our Schumi Alt, Haxe Wiener Schnitzel, blood sausage and German sausages.”

The royals dined in a public part of the restaurant and were in “joyful spirits”, toasting and laughing with the team.