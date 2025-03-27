Prince Harry has resigned from Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in honor of his mother, citing shock and heartbreak over internal infighting. Harry, alongside co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, stepped down as patron after the organization’s trustees quit over a dispute with the charity’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. The conflict centered on governance issues and a decision to shift fundraising focus to Africa. Trustees called for Chandauka’s removal, but she sued to stay on, claiming she was exposing poor governance, bullying, and misogyny. The conflict has caught the attention of the UK’s Charity Commission, which is now investigating governance concerns. Sentebale, which means “Forget Me Not,” was created to support vulnerable youth in Lesotho and Botswana affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS.

Source: The Guardian