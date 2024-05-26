Cressida Bonas cut an elegant figure as she attended billionaire David Winter’s wedding to Georgia Irwin in Venice on Saturday.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 35, was snapped leaving The Gritti Palace Hotel on the Grand Canal in Venice to board a boat to reach the lavish wedding ceremony at Le Certosa Island.

The actress donned a shimmering bronze one-shoulder dress with a daring thigh-high split.

She injected further glamour into her look with a delicate necklace and a pair of golden drop earrings.

The mother-of-one, who welcomed her son Wilburn in 2022 with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, styled her blonde tresses and bangs in the perfect blow-dried ’60s style for the occasion.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas (pictured), looked elegant as she attended the lavish wedding ceremony of billionaire friend David Winter to Georgia Irwin

The 35-year-old was snapped leaving The Gritti Palace Hotel by boat to travel to the exclusive wedding destination.

Princess Eugenie introduced Cressida to her cousin Prince Harry, and they dated between 2012 and 2014, with Eugenie and the mother-of-one remaining close after the break-up.

Standard Industries CEO David’s wedding took place on the nearby La Certosa Island, with guests and their cocktails taken to the swanky venue via water taxi.

La Certosa is an island in the Venetian Lagoon located 500 meters northeast of Venice.

Before arriving at the star-studded ceremony, Cressida appeared in high spirits as she greeted other attendees.

Other guests included Sienna Miller, who put on a dashing display in a silk dress alongside her partner, Oli Green, 27.

After giving birth, the mother-of-one Cressida revealed that she touchingly named her son after the late brother of her husband who died at the age of 21.

She has since been snapped walking her son around London dressed in casual attire.

The mother-of-one donned a shimmering bronze dress with a daring thigh-high split up the side

She opted for a natural make up look for the lavish occasion in Venice, revealing her natural beauty

Cressida, who is close friends with Princess Eugenie, styled her blonde tresses in a ’60s style blowout

Cressida was all smiles as she left The Gritti Palace Hotel on the Grand Canal and boarded a boat to reach the lavish wedding ceremony at La Certosa Island

The 33-year-old welcomed her first child with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2022, after the couple married in 2020.

The couple chose to name him after Harry’s brother James, who took his own life in 2006.

Sources told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden the name Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley is a ‘dedication’ to the 21-year-old.

Cressida, who dated Prince Harry for a time and was a guest at his wedding with Meghan Markle, has previously written about the impact of James’ passing.

In 2022, she wrote in the Daily Mail that his passing had turned the lives of her future in-laws ‘upside down’.

Elsewhere at the lavish wedding, Sienna Miller looked sensational as she attended alongside boyfriend Oli Green.

Cressida looked cheerful as she chatted with other guests at the billionaire’s wedding in Venice

The mother-of-one looked pleased to greet a friend before arriving at the billionaire’s wedding island

Cressida revealed the thigh-high split of her dress as she boarded the water taxi to get to Le Certosa island

The mother-of-one held on to her mobile phone and off-white clutch bag as she waited to get on the boat

Cressida looked focused as she boarded to the water taxi to get to the celebrity filled wedding ceremony

Sienna, 42, welcomed her second child – and first with Oli – in January, a baby girl whose name they have not revealed, went braless beneath a plunging burnt orange gown for the occasion.

Sienna’s silk dress hugged her gorgeous curves and she completed the look with a chunky gold choker and matching bracelet.

The stunner, who already shares 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex-partner Tom Sturridge, added extra height to her frame with a pair of strappy sandals and toted her essentials for the day in a chic clutch.

Meanwhile Oli, 27, cut a dapper figure in a dark tailored suit which he layered over a crisp white shirt and emerald green tie.