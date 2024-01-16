Hadhayans’ Might causes you to materialize in mid-air before pouncing down on a hapless opponent. To get it, you’ll have to defeat Menolias to receive the Chakram – Shadow of Simurgh upgrade.

Once you have it, make your way to the western portion of the Hyrcanian Forest, which happens to have a Wak-Wak Tree and Homa Statue. You’ll notice a metal gate, which you can pass through by tossing your Chakram and teleporting to it. The passageway beyond leads to an encounter against two of Sargon’s doppelgangers.