This health upgrade in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is actually part of a very time-consuming endeavor. Basically, there’s a secret chamber to the right of the Night Temple fast travel point in the Upper City. There, you’ll meet Maryam, the NPC who gives you The Architect side quest.

Maryam mentions that she’s the one who’s designed the puzzle and trap challenges in various zones. She also admits that each reward that you obtain unlocks a symbol in her chamber. Once you’ve done everything, return to this chamber and shoot the symbols in the correct order. Doing so activates the golden portal, which also leads to a Soma Tree Flower reward.

In any case, these are the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Soma Tree Petals and Soma Tree Flowers that we’ve discovered so far. By the time you find all of these, Sargon should have a ton of health, greatly increasing his survivability in combat.