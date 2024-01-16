Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown takes you on an adventure all over Mount Qaf. From towering heights to the darkest depths, the Immortal Sargon will have to best numerous foes and survive deadly traps to achieve his destiny. Our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guides hub has several articles and tips to help you along the way.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guides hub

Athra Surges – Athra Surges are akin to ultimate abilities. You can charge the meter by successfully hitting or parrying foes. Once filled, you can unleash a devastating attack that can easily bring down hostiles. Some are obtained as you progress further in the campaign, while others require you to eliminate Sargon’s doppelgangers.

Time Powers – Time Powers are special abilities that help with traversal and exploration. By obtaining Simurgh Feathers, Sargon gains newfound strength for the journey ahead. Examples of abilities include an air dash, a grapple move, and even a means of creating a copy of yourself that you could teleport to.

Sacred Archives Time Puzzle – Once particular Time Power, Clairvoyance, can only be obtained by solving a puzzle in the Sacred Archives. In it, you have to do certain moves and actions as Sargon, which can then be replicated by clones.

Amulet Holders – Amulet Holders basically grant an extra slot. These allow you to equip more accessories to suit your build and playstyle.

Upper City Clock Puzzle – One Amulet Holder can be found in a chest, but you have to complete a tricky puzzle just to reach it. Finishing this portion of the quest also leads to the later stages of the campaign.