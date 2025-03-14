Prince William is a passionate Aston Villa fan, regularly found attending games at the stadium. Getty

Prince William has said he finds the 3 p.m blackout rule “irritating” and is a hindrance to his Aston Villa fandom.

The English Football Association introduced the ruling in the 1960s that prevents 3 p.m kickoffs from being televised so as not to hamper attendances at lower-league games.

“Getting up to Villa Park isn’t the easiest thing for me but I like to watch as many games as I possibly can either by being there or on TV,” Prince William said in an interview to The Sun.

“The biggest thing at home is trying to find it on TV sometimes because obviously you’ve got the Saturday 3 p.m blackout which is irritating.

“But it’s really annoying that we still can’t watch our own team’s Premier League match in this country but you can go abroad and watch any game any time.”

Prince William is a passionate Villa fan and was in attendance at Villa Park to watch Unai Emery’s side overcome Club Brugge and seal a spot in the Champions League quarterfinal.

Earlier this year, he was also pictured with a group of Villa fans in a pub in Birmingham.

“I like going on the [online] forums, I can be on there for ages,” he said.

“I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”