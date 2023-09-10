Prince William will be travelling to the US next week, but it appears he won’t be taking quite the same path as his younger brother, and has turned down interview requests with all the major networks.

The Times of London reports that William, the Prince of Wales, will be stepping up his global statesman duties in the coming years, and this trip will concentrate on his high-priority Earthshot project, a £50million environmental award he is spearheading to inspire solutions to climate change. Winners will be announced later in the year in Singapore, at an event attended by William and his wife Kate.

The Award is now in its third year, and William will be in Boston to announce this year’s 15 finalists. With this his focus, while The Times says that all the major US networks have bid for interviews with the prince, the answer is a uniform no.

This is in contrast to his brother Harry, who went on a media blitz at the beginning of the year to promote his memoir Spare, in which he listed his problems growing up in the British royal family, and specifically targeted his brother for his attitude to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. Details of a physical fight between the two siblings were also included – an incident William has never publicly referred to.

During his US trip, which will come in New York climate week, William will meet the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, hold meetings with delegations from Ecuador and Vanuatu, and wade into the Hudson River to showcase a pioneering water project.

His trip will come a week after his brother Harry presides over the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, as the founder of the sporting event for injured military personnel the world over.