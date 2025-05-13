It’s not a full team yet, but Edmonton’s first municipal political party to enter the election race is revealing its starting lineup.
Principled Accountable Coalition for Edmonton (PACE) says six candidates have been approved to run for council under the party banner. So far, they include:
Albert Mazzocca for Ward Dene
Mazzoca is a small home builder who’s hoping to fight for council accountability and put a stop to a multi-plex zoning bylaw in mature neighbourhoods.
Fidel Ammar for Ward tastawiyiniwak
Ammar is a longtime Edmonton resident who’s worked with the cities of Edmonton and St. Albert in transit system management. He’s hoping to bring more accountability to council.
Hali Kaur for Ward Karhiio
Twenty-three-year-old Kaur says she can bring her non-profit work to help give a voice to the youth. She’s currently completing a degree in computer software development.
Justin Thomas for Ward Métis
Thomas ran for mayor in the 2017 municipal election. He has worked as an Edmonton police officer for the past 12 years and hopes to bring crime and disorder solutions to the council chair.
Ken Ropcean for Ward sipiwiyiniwak
Ropcean is coming out of retirement to run for council. In the past, he has managed large industrial projects. He wants to see the city solve debt issues and get projects done on time and under budget.
Rob Fediuk for Ward Anirniq
Fediuk is a real estate developer and small business owner. He’s hoping to bring responsible development and transparent decision-making to city hall.
The party is working to select six more to complete their slate. One critical position remains open: that’s if the party finds a candidate who will carry the PACE banner for the mayor’s chair.
