Need an easy Fall activity? Check out our Printable Fall Scavenger Hunt. Kids will love it and so will you! It’s great for toddlers on up!

What’s the best Fall activity to get kids moving?

Try a Fall themed scavenger hunt! You can do them indoors or outdoors!

Scavenger hunts are so great for kids! They get kids moving and having fun while learning important skills too! Our printable Fall scavenger hunt is quick to print off to use anytime!

Why are scavenger hunts awesome for kids?

According to the Institute of Educational Advancement, there are some definite benefits of scavenger hunts!

“Scavenger hunts allow kids to practice problem-solving in a tangible way. It helps to reinforce and act-out methods they have been taught by parents or teachers in a physical way, leading to increased retention of the lessons. Scavenger hunts are easy to customize to your child’s abilities and interests.”

Not only can you customize hunts to your child’s abilities and interests, you can also adjust them for all sorts of holidays and celebrations too!

RELATED: Here are 40+ Hunts for Kids!

Materials needed for this Fall Scavenger Hunt:

Printable Fall Scavenger Hunt Card

How to set up a Fall Scavenger Hunt?

Here’s what to you:

Print off the Printable Fall Scavenger Hunt card Use it to hunt around your neighborhood looking for all things fall! Cross off the picture when you find it!

Not Fall in your neighborhood but you still want to do the hunt?

Print off the BIG printable hunt picture cards and stick them around inside or outside with tape.

Help kids look around to find the pictures!

Cross off each picture on your hunt card when you find it!

Need more Fall ideas for kids?

Check out this collection of 15+ Fall Activities for kids!