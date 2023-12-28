But, despite being devoted to the new arrival, Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship took a turn after Lisa-Marie’s birth. Elvis confessed to Priscilla that he couldn’t be intimate with women who had given birth.

In her memoir, Elvis and Me, Priscilla wrote: “[Elvis] had mentioned to me before we were married that he had never been able to make love to a woman who had a child.”

As expected, after Lisa Marie’s arrival, Elvis struggled to see Priscilla as anything other than a mother. This affected Priscilla’s self-perception. “I [was] beginning to doubt my own sexuality as a woman,” she wrote. “My physical and emotional needs were unfulfilled.”

The King’s long-time mate, Sonny West, supported these claims, stating: “It didn’t come easy for Elvis to be a committed husband. Elvis viewed her as a mother first and a wife second, and he had hang-ups about making love with her.”