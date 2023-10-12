There’s a uncanny, if queasy, humor to Priscilla’s early scenes where much of it plays like a surreal dream for the starstruck teen—and perhaps a nightmare for her parents—but the reality sets in when Presley ghosts the child for about a year after returning to the States… and then calls her out of the blue with an offer of First Class tickets to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. This sets the real pattern of their relationship: long periods of soul-crushing loneliness and isolation for Priscilla, followed by fairytale vignettes with her dream prince. But it is always on his time, and on his terms, and inevitably she will be expected to return to a mundane reality that increasingly seems like the real bad dream. This holds true even after he moves her into his home as a virginal king’s consort.

Priscilla is a synthesis of nearly every film Coppola has made to date, as well as a rumination on those fascinations, sometimes decades after the fact. Once again, we have the story of a young woman in a quarter-life crisis, even as she’s surrounded by privilege and splendor; she’s also trapped in a doomed relationship. However, in Priscilla’s case, she isn’t even at her quarter-life when we meet her. She’s in a coming of age tale that gets interrupted by a first love too imbalanced for her identity to grow.

As that interruption, Elordi plays an incredibly different Elvis than the one that earned Austin Butler an Oscar nomination last year. Elordi doesn’t quite have that idiosyncratic drawl as perfectly nailed, and he doesn’t shake a hip once, but he does pursue a kind of dancing, carefully floating between the raindrops and even our own skepticisms for much of the film. There’s a measured aloofness that balances between good ol’ boy charm and what could be construed as predatory intention.

Above it all, he’s a figure who really does want to reign over everything. When it comes to Priscilla, that is expressed like an All Shook Up Henry Higgins. He’s obsessed with playing with his living doll and dressing her as the perfect (vacant) woman. He picks out her wardrobe; decides how she styles and colors her hair; and if she ever catches wind of his affairs whispered about in the tabloids, he’ll explain “my woman” would never complain about that. Yet unlike George Bernard Shaw’s Higgins, Elvis really does have an absolute power over his Pygmalion, holding above her head at every moment that she could be banished to “visit her parents” should she fail to kiss the ring. It’s an implicit sentence of permanent exile.

Somehow Coppola threads a needle between judging what could clearly be classified as grooming today, and genuinely empathizing with two young and flawed humans. Her filmmaking aesthetic eschews the Las Vegas razzle dazzle of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis of last year, or the 21st century moralizing that can too easily turn modern movies into didactic scolds of past lives. Instead Coppola and cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd remarkably bathe the film in curiously muted and natural textures. They’re searching for the banality of living, even in Graceland excess. The approach also exposes two wounded people lost in their own shadows, leaving audiences to draw their own conclusions.

Ours would be to recognize there is an unsettling and ultimately insurmountable power and age dynamic between the two. But there’s also a tender beauty in the film’s affection for Priscilla, a young woman whose life is defined by long nights of silence and isolation when Elvis is not in his palace. Previous Coppola heroines like Marie Antoinette or Lost in Translation’s Charlotte struggled to define who they were after an unhappy marriage; Priscilla’s strange marriage has actual fleeting moments of bliss (on Elvis’ terms), but she never even fully achieved self-awareness or an identity before entering the union or its curiously long, and strangely chaste, courtship.