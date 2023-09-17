Private wealth management is an investment advisory practice that incorporates financial planning, portfolio management, and other aggregated financial services for individuals, as opposed to corporations, trusts, funds, or other institutional investors. From the client’s perspective, private wealth management is the practice of solving or enhancing their financial situation and achieving short-, medium-, and long-term financial goals with the help of a financial adviser.

From the financial adviser’s perspective, private wealth management is the practice of delivering a full range of financial products and services to clients, so that those clients can achieve specific financial goals.

Key Takeaways Private wealth management is primarily useful to high-net-worth individuals.

Several types of institutions, from large banks to small family offices, provide private wealth management.

Private wealth managers generally charge a small fee based on the assets under management.

Private wealth managers can aid with tax strategy, retirement planning, estate planning, and major life events.

Understanding Private Wealth Management

Some private individuals of means may lack the time, effort, or knowledge to manage their own finances. So they seek the counsel of wealth managers who specialize in managing the finances of private, often high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). HNWIs have unique financial situations that require greater diligence and a higher degree of active management.

HNWIs require a more holistic approach to investment management than many financial advisers are capable of providing. HNWIs can have issues with income taxes, estate planning, investment management, and other legal issues that need more attention and specific expertise than traditional investment advisers are qualified to give.

Types of Private Wealth Managers

Private wealth management services can be provided by banks and large brokerage houses, independent financial advisers, or multi-licensed portfolio managers who focus on high-net-worth individuals, and family offices.

Many private wealth management firms are smaller groups within larger financial institutions focused on providing personalized service to their clients. Their main objective is to manage and grow the assets of their clients to provide for future generations.

These groups often have a variety of advisers and expertise that provide guidance across a wide spectrum of investments including cash, fixed-income, equities, and alternative investments. They can create a portfolio of assets that meets the investor’s risk tolerance while also offering the opportunity for growth.

Some HNWIs may want to consider opening a family office. A family office provides a wider range of services tailored to meet the needs of HNWIs. From investment management to charitable giving advice, family offices offer a total financial solution to high net worth individuals.

There are two types of family offices: A single-family office supports one affluent individual or family, while the more common multifamily office supports multiple families and individuals. Multifamily offices are more prevalent due to economies of scale that allow for cost-sharing among the clientele.

Bain & Company forecast that the wealth management market would exceed to more than $500 billion in revenues by 2030, double the size of the market in 2021.

How Private Wealth Management Works

Most private wealth management firms are fee-based. They charge their clients a percentage of the assets under management. HNWIs may believe that fee-based financial advisors have fewer conflicts of interest than traditional commission-based advisers.

Commissioned advisors can push investors towards front-end and back-end load mutual funds that charge significant commissions, in many cases without offering any better performance than no-load funds.

Technological advances have allowed many larger financial adviser companies to provide services online at reduced costs. Despite many investors gravitating to these types of services, many HNWIs still want a more personalized approach to their finances, even with the additional associated costs.

Private Wealth Management Services

Private wealth managers offer a range of financial services tailored to the specific needs and goals of their clients. While the exact services may vary from one wealth manager to another, here are some common services provided by private wealth managers.

Financial Planning: Wealth managers help clients create comprehensive financial plans that consider their goals, risk tolerance, and time horizons. This includes retirement planning, education funding, and estate planning.

Wealth managers help clients create comprehensive financial plans that consider their goals, risk tolerance, and time horizons. This includes retirement planning, education funding, and estate planning. Investment Management: Wealth managers oversee and grow their clients’ investment portfolios. They select suitable investments, make asset allocation decisions, and continuously monitor and adjust the portfolio based on market conditions and client preferences.

Wealth managers oversee and grow their clients’ investment portfolios. They select suitable investments, make asset allocation decisions, and continuously monitor and adjust the portfolio based on market conditions and client preferences. Tax Planning: Wealth managers develop tax-efficient strategies to minimize clients’ tax liabilities. This can include strategies for capital gains, income, and estate taxes.

Wealth managers develop tax-efficient strategies to minimize clients’ tax liabilities. This can include strategies for capital gains, income, and estate taxes. Estate Planning: Wealth managers assist clients in structuring their estates to pass on wealth to heirs or charitable organizations efficiently. This may involve the use of trusts, wills, and other estate planning tools.

Wealth managers assist clients in structuring their estates to pass on wealth to heirs or charitable organizations efficiently. This may involve the use of trusts, wills, and other estate planning tools. Cash Flow Management: Wealth managers help clients manage their cash flow, including budgeting, expense tracking, and optimizing cash reserves for liquidity needs.

Wealth managers help clients manage their cash flow, including budgeting, expense tracking, and optimizing cash reserves for liquidity needs. Philanthropic Planning: Wealth managers assist clients in achieving their philanthropic goals by structuring charitable donations and helping with charitable giving strategies.

If you don’t have high enough net worth for a private wealth manager, you can still opt for a financial planner or other financial advisor.

Private Wealth Management Fee Structure

As mentioned above, private wealth managers may assess fees based on a percentage of assets under management. However, there are other fee structures that HNWIs can elect to pay that may make more sense.

As opposed to tying the fees to net worth, some wealth managers charge a fixed or flat fee for their services regardless of the size of the client’s portfolio. This fee structure can be beneficial for clients with larger portfolios, as it may result in lower costs as a percentage of assets. Alternatively, some managers may assess an hourly fee if resources are needed for niche, specific services or charge project-based fees for larger financial review endeavors.

Some wealth managers may charge a performance fee. The performance fee is typically a percentage of the investment gains achieved above a certain benchmark or hurdle rate. In addition to or in lieu of fees, some wealth managers may earn commissions from the sale of financial products such as mutual funds, insurance products, or securities.

Last, wealth managers may charge wrap fees. Wrap fees represent a comprehensive fee structure that bundle various services into a single, all-inclusive fee. Wrap fees cover investment management, financial planning, and other services. Clients are typically charged a wrap fee as a fixed percentage of AUM.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Private Wealth Management

Pros of Private Wealth Management

Working with a private wealth manager offers several distinct advantages. First, private wealth managers provide personalized financial strategies tailored to your unique goals and circumstances. They take the time to understand your financial objectives, risk tolerance, and timeline, allowing them to create a customized investment plan that aligns with your aspirations. This personalized approach can help you optimize your investments, minimize risks, and work toward long-term financial success.

Second, private wealth managers possess expertise and experience in navigating complex financial markets. They stay abreast of industry trends, economic developments, and investment opportunities, enabling them to make informed decisions on your behalf. Their knowledge helps you access a wider range of investment options, including those typically reserved for HNWIs.

Lastly, private wealth managers offer peace of mind. They actively monitor your investments and adapt your financial strategy as market conditions change or your circumstances evolve. This proactive management can help you avoid costly mistakes and ensure that your financial plan remains on track to meet your goals. Additionally, their guidance extends to areas such as tax planning, estate planning, retirement planning, and more.

Cons of Private Wealth Management

In exchange for the personalized service, the fees associated with private wealth management can be relatively high. Wealth managers typically charge a percentage of assets under management or fees for specific services. These costs can eat into your investment returns, particularly if your portfolio is actively managed and you have a high net worth.

There is also always the risk of misalignment between your financial goals and the wealth manager’s incentives. Some wealth managers may prioritize products or investments that generate higher commissions or fees which might not always align with your best interests. To mitigate this risk, it’s crucial to work with a wealth manager who adheres to a fiduciary standard, meaning they are legally obligated to act in your best interest.

Finally, there can be limitations in the range of investment options offered by a private wealth manager. While they can provide access to a broad array of investment opportunities, some proprietary products or strategies may be emphasized, limiting the diversification of your portfolio.

Pros Personalized, custom financial strategy planning based on your specific goals

Gain access to individuals with niche, specific knowledge about financial markets

Alleviates the burden of self-managing one’s own wealth Cons Often result in higher fees compared to more traditional means of portfolio management

May result in misaligned incentives due to commission sales of financial products

May be limited in range of products

How Does Private Wealth Management Differ from Traditional Financial Planning? Private wealth management differs from traditional financial planning in its scope and depth. While traditional financial planning primarily focuses on goal setting, budgeting, and basic investment advice, private wealth management takes a more holistic approach. It includes in-depth analysis of investments, tax optimization, estate planning, and often involves actively managing investment portfolios.

How Do I Choose a Private Wealth Manager or Firm? To choose a private wealth manager or firm, consider factors like their qualifications, experience, investment philosophy, and fee structure. It’s essential to ensure that their approach aligns with your financial goals and values. Referrals, recommendations, and client reviews can be valuable sources of information.

What Is the Typical Minimum Investment Required for Private Wealth Management Services? The minimum investment required for private wealth management varies among firms. It can range from a few hundred thousand dollars to several million dollars, depending on the firm’s policies. It’s important to inquire about this upfront to find a suitable match for your financial situation.

How Often Should I Meet with My Private Wealth Manager? The frequency of meetings with your private wealth manager can vary based on your needs and preferences. Many clients meet quarterly or semi-annually to review portfolio performance. In addition, clients may call for meetings when important life changes (or anticipated changes) occur.

The Bottom Line

Private wealth management is a comprehensive financial service that caters to high net worth individuals and families. It involves personalized financial planning, investment management, risk assessment, tax optimization, estate planning, and other strategies to help clients achieve their unique financial goals. Private wealth managers provide expertise, guidance, and tailored solutions to grow and protect wealth while addressing individual needs and preferences.