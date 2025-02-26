New Orleans native rapper Percy Miller, who goes by the stage name Master P, is returning home.

On Thursday, the New Orleans Privateers announced the rapper as the President of Basketball Operations. Miller said he pledges to bring back the winning culture to New Orleans basketball, which currently sits at 11th in the Southland Conference, holding a 4-25 record.

“As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life,” Miller said in a news conference.

“At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront. As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s team. But this is bigger than the game — it’s about educating and creating future leaders at the same time. I’m here to make sure that these young student-athletes have the opportunities, resources and mentorship to succeed on and off the court.”

Miller, who founded the music label “No Limit Records,” also has experience on the hardwood. The “Make ‘Em Say Ugh” rapper was on a basketball scholarship with the Houston Cougars before suffering a knee injury.

He had stints during NBA preseason with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the late 1990s, and played in the NBA Summer League with the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. His son, Mercy, is currently a guard at Houston.