EXCLUSIVE: A pro-life group is celebrating a “tremendous victory” after Planned Parenthood announced two of its facilities in Houston, Texas, will be shutting down this fall, as Republican lawmakers continue to target the organization.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, 40 Days for Life CEO and founder Shawn Carney, a Houston resident, expressed “both personal and professional elation” at the shuttering of the facilities, including the 78,000-square-foot clinic that he said was the largest abortion facility in the Western Hemisphere.

“This is massive news for the pro-life movement and shows the direction that Planned Parenthood is going, which is down,” Carney said.

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast — which runs six clinics in the Houston area and two in Louisiana — will close its Prevention Park and Southwest centers on Sept. 30, while the other Houston facilities will be acquired by the organization’s largest Texas affiliate.

This comes amid several closures of Planned Parenthood facilities in various states, including New York, where the organization is selling its only Manhattan health center building for $39 million.

Facilities in GOP-led states with abortion restrictions, including Texas, have also been forced to cease procedures following the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe V. Wade and sent decisions regarding abortion back to the states.

“Now they are closing the largest abortion facility in the world,” Carney said. “Their flagship. They’re very proud of it in Houston, Texas. They’re finally closing it, and it’s unbelievable.”

The company cited rising costs, staffing shortages and low reimbursement rates as the reasons for closing the two Houston facilities. GOP officials in recent years have made repeated attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood, even after nearly all abortions were banned under Texas law.

The Trump administration has sought to impose funding cuts to Planned Parenthood that could lead to the closure of additional facilities. A provision in a GOP-backed bill would end Medicaid payments for one year to abortion providers that received more than $800,000 from the program in 2023.

A judge granted a preliminary injunction earlier this week blocking the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood member organizations that either do not provide abortions or did not meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

Carney said 40 Days for Life has prayed and held vigils outside the Houston mega-facility since 2006.

“Countless people have gone out, offered alternatives. We’ve had pro-life buses outside to do free ultrasounds. There have been so many lives saved, but to be honest, it just seemed like they were Goliath and it didn’t matter if we were David,” he said, adding that the “behemoth” facility even provided late-term abortions at one point. “They were just going to always be open and always be victorious.”

Carney described the closing of the facilities as a “tremendous victory” for the pro-life movement and said it represents “one of the biggest victories that we’ve had” following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Planned Parenthood has always been very top-heavy in D.C., and that’s been a weakness for the pro-life movement. But once [the court] sent it back to the states, it was sending it back to the place where the pro-life movement was the strongest, which was the grassroots,” he said.

The closure of the two Houston facilities shows “more than anything else” that “the pro-life movement is built for a post-Roe America,” Carney said, adding that Planned Parenthood is not a “monster that can’t go away.”

“They are very, very vulnerable. When you look at the New York closing and the Houston closing, this is what that represents. All the nonsense about other services and serving women and helping low-income women. Because when you take away abortions or you offer alternatives, they close, and they close their most prosperous locations,” he said.