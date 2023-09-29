The leftwing pro-war populace on social media expressed outrage when X CEO Elon Musk pointed out the obvious – that American politicians care more about securing Ukraine’s border than our own.

Musk spent much of Thursday doing what many lawmakers are unwilling to do – viewing President Joe Biden’s border crisis for himself.

In doing so, the Tesla CEO visited Eagle Pass, Texas, a hotbed of illegal border activity for some time now, with videos last week showing what Fox reporter Bill Melugin has described as “a total free-for-all.”

Musk, who points out that he himself is a legal immigrant and a strong proponent of such, described the situation at the border as “complete madness” during video posted to the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

He also pointed out that New York City is buckling under the pressure of an influx of illegal immigrants saying, “If New York can’t handle it, well pretty much no part of the country can.”

At Eagle Pass discussing the border crisis https://t.co/Gt30ifvvFk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

Musk Visits Border, Blasts American Politicians

Musk posted commentary throughout the day on X regarding his visit to the border, with one particular message catching the eye of Kyiv First warmongers.

The thing is, the statement is undeniably true no matter how you look at it.

“Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?” he openly wondered.

Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

There is no doubt that this is accurate, with Zelensky puppets on both sides of the political aisle continually agreeing to fund a proxy war in Ukraine at the expense of the well-being of this nation.

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger, for example, recently argued that Republicans trying to fund border security in exchange for further payments to Ukraine are “terrorists.”

Don’t give in Mitch. Break the terrorists https://t.co/4vyvnSIAh8 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 27, 2023

Kinzinger, who is so completely invested in funneling taxpayer money and military defenses to Ukraine that he should consider dual citizenship, is a Kyiv propagandist who has been caught spreading Ukrainian disinformation on a couple of occasions.

Then there is Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who said that he didn’t really care about polls showing that the American people don’t think we should be funding Ukraine’s border dispute.

McConnell (R-KY) said he’s “sorry public opinion is sliding” but the war in Ukraine is “the single most important event going on in the world right now.”

MCCONNELL: “Defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now” I’m sure the residents of East Palestine are thinking the same thing as they breathe in toxic chemicals while the government does nothing pic.twitter.com/XIjoVwPe0n — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) February 17, 2023

Liberals Have A Coronary Over Musk’s Accurate Post

Because Elon Musk’s border comment is based in reality, liberals on X naturally took great offense to it.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, as is tradition on his network, dismissed the truth as sounding like something “a MAGA bot” might say.

Why does the world’s richest businessman sound like a MAGA bot, spewing out automated right-wing talking points? https://t.co/6MQqxcAfCn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 29, 2023

Better to sound like a non-existent MAGA bot than a complete tool, as Hasan does on a daily basis.

“The ignorance is stunning, unless this is intentional dishonesty from @elonmusk,” wrote Lifeline Ukraine founder Paul Niland in an intentionally dishonest and ignorant post.

The ignorance is stunning, unless this is intentional dishonesty from @elonmusk. For a start, Ukraine is getting (in materiel, mostly) 5% of the US defense budget. There’s still 95% left. And what’s happening in Ukraine isn’t a ‘border’ issue, it’s a genocide issue. That help? https://t.co/yHuJN2Fiph — Paul Niland (@PaulNiland) September 29, 2023

Beta male spokesman Alexander Vindman, who you may recall was at one time presented by the media as an impartial government servant just trying to do what’s right, berated Musk as ignorant while misspelling the word ‘losing.’

Probably because they know something you don’t. Because the understand the risks of Russia winning and Ukraine loosing this war. Maybe you should do a “fact finding” trip to Ukraine and let us know what you find? https://t.co/EMB115B9Zt — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) September 29, 2023

“Maybe you should do a ‘fact-finding’ trip to Ukraine and let us know what you find?” Vindman wrote.

Bruh, maybe you should do a fact-finding trip to Jenny Craig.

Remember when President Trump wanted a few billion to build a border wall to secure America?

Do you think for one second that if Volodymyr Zelensky requested $5 billion to build a wall in Ukraine, the Kyiv First politicians would even blink?

Do you think if our politicians saw videos today of Russians pouring into Ukraine through their border with unknown intentions, as in the videos we’ve seen at the southern border of late, that there wouldn’t be 24/7 declarations of outrage by members of Congress and fundraisers held with Hollywood actors?

No. And the reason is, as Musk says, they care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than America’s.