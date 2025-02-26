Increased frequency on the Livingstone–Lusaka route and comprehensive schedules for key safari destinations provide connectivity for South African travellers.

Lusaka, Zambia – Proflight Zambia has announced a significant enhancement to its domestic schedule, increasing the frequency of its Livingstone–Lusaka route from once daily to twice daily, effective 1 April 2025, as safari season starts up.

LIVINGSTONE–LUSAKA FREQUENCY INCREASE

The Safari Schedule features:

An early afternoon service departing Livingstone at 12:20, with an arrival in Lusaka at approximately 13:30. Flights from Lusaka to Livingstone will run at 10:35 for arrival at 11:45.

An early evening service departing Livingstone at 18:20, arriving in Lusaka around 19:30. Flights from Lusaka to Livingstone will run at 16:35 to arrive at 17:45.

This enhancement is particularly significant as it facilitates seamless connectivity for travellers arriving in Livingstone from Cape Town via direct services and those connecting through Johannesburg.

The improved frequency reduces transit time and aligns with the peak flow at Victoria Falls, ensuring passengers have maximum time to experience the natural wonder and its associated adventure activities – including white-water rafting, helicopter tours, and wildlife excursions in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park.

SAFARI SEASON FLIGHT SCHEDULE

Alongside the Livingstone–Lusaka enhancement, Proflight Zambia’s comprehensive safari season timetable, is designed to support travel into Zambia’s key attractions:

Lusaka–Mfuwe

Flights on Fridays from 06:55 to arrive at 08:05; Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, departing at 10:35 to arrive at 13:30; and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, departing at 18:20 to arrive at 17:45.

Livingstone – Mfuwe

Flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (via Lusaka) and returning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Mfuwe is the gateway to South Luangwa, renowned as the birthplace of the walking safari. This schedule is tailored to enable optimal use of daylight for game drives and walking safaris, offering travellers exceptional opportunities to encounter leopards, elephants, and endemic species such as Thornicroft’s giraffe.

ADDITIONAL CONNECTIVITY TO TOURISM DESTINATIONS

Proflight Zambia’s Lusaka services also connect travellers with other enticing destinations:

• Mansa: Offering access to Lake Bangweulu—one of Africa’s largest wetlands—Mansa is ideal for birdwatching, fishing, and boat tours. The diverse wildlife makes it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

• Kasama: Kasama provides visitors with memorable experiences at sites such as Chishimba Falls and the Mwela Rock paintings. It is also the gateway to Lake Tanganyika, the second deepest lake in the world and known for its fishing and snorkelling.

Meeting Traveller Needs with Agility and Reliability

Josias Walubita, Director of Flight Operations at Proflight Zambia, commented:

“As a proudly Zambian airline that closely monitors seasonal travel trends, we consistently assess our route performance and adapt to meet passenger demand. Increasing the Livingstone–Lusaka frequency gives our customers more flexibility and less transit time. This, along with our detailed safari season timetable, ensures that travellers—from those arriving on our new Cape Town–Livingstone service launched in December 2024 to our long-standing routes—can reach Zambia’s iconic attractions more efficiently.”

“With Victoria Falls at its most dramatic in April and our national parks offering some of the world’s best safari lodges, now is the ideal time for South African travellers to experience Zambia’s unique blend of natural beauty and adventure,” he added.

Passengers are encouraged to secure bookings early via www.flyzambia.com or through their preferred travel agent as demand surges during this peak period.