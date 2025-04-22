An Aston University project which converts material such as factory waste into heat, power and other commercially valuable bioproducts is to be extended for another year and receive an extra £700,000 of government support.

The Biochar CleanTech Accelerator is part of the West Midlands Innovation Accelerator programme which was established in 2022 and managed by the West Midlands Combined Authority. The programme is led by Innovate UK and operates on behalf of UK Research and Innovation.

The University uses heat technology, called pyrolysis, to produce oils, gases and other low carbon product materials from residue such as sawdust and agricultural waste, contributing to a regional target of export contracts worth over £200 million. Being part of the West Midlands accelerator has allowed complex technical research by the University’s Energy and Bioproducts Research Institute to be applied with UK companies to create new products and business opportunities in growing markets.

The additional funding will help the University to further develop its research. It is part of a new national £30 million of extension of the Innovation Accelerator programme which focuses on locally led innovation to drive economic growth and advance technology across the West Midlands, Glasgow City Region and Greater Manchester.

Tim Miller project lead of the Biochar CleanTech Accelerator said: “Last year we heard the project was being extended and now we are delighted to find out this month we will receive £700,000 in new funding. The Biochar Accelerator helps us collaborate with UK business to use knowledge, facilities and research to win contracts that benefit the region both economically and environmentally “.

“For example, last year our researchers used biochar, a sustainable form of charcoal, to make office items for Birmingham law firm, Mills & Reeve. They were able to kit out their new city centre building with durable plant and pen pots made from material produced at our pyrolysis demonstrator. The next step is to explore use in the aircraft, car and construction industries”.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The West Midlands has always been a region driven by innovation, and today we’re building on that proud legacy as a leader of the UK’s green tech revolution.

“The latest Innovation Accelerator funding means we’ve now invested £2.5 million in the pioneering Biochar CleanTech Accelerator. It’s helping businesses take sustainable, low carbon solutions to the world. They are turning waste products like, sawdust and agricultural by-products into clean energy and better soil for food production.

“In the West Midlands, we’re investing in top talent and the cutting-edge research that’s turning climate action into economic opportunity, as well as securing the future of our region.”

Led by Innovate UK on behalf of UK Research and Innovation, the pilot Innovation Accelerators programme invested £100m in 26 transformative research and development projects between 2022- 25.

Dean Cook, executive director for place and global at Innovate UK, said: “The Innovation Accelerator pilot stands as a testament to the power of uniting national strategies with locally empowered decision-making. At the heart of our approach lies the principle of co-creation, recognising the wisdom of local people with a deep understanding of local strengths and knowing best their needs.

“This local knowledge is complemented by our reach at Innovate UK as the national innovation agency, linking these regional clusters with opportunities provided by national and international networks both within Government and beyond. It is fantastic to secure additional funding for this programme which is making a meaningful impact on the lives of local communities whether that be improved access to healthcare, more efficient infrastructure or a cleaner and greener environment. I can’t wait to see what can be achieved in this next iteration of the programme.”

Companies interested in working with Aston University can get further information at https://www.aston.ac.uk/biochar-cleantech-accelerator or by emailing biochar@aston.ac.uk