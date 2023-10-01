





Week 5 brought plenty of excitement, upsets and more across college football.

No. 1 Georgia survived a stiff test on the road in Auburn thanks to a monster game from tight end Brock Bowers, which culminated with a 40-yard touchdown with just over two minutes to play.

No. 11 Notre Dame needed a fourth-down conversion and long touchdown run by running back Audric Estime to knock off No. 17 Duke in Durham, while No. 20 Ole Miss bounced back with a thrilling shootout win over No. 12 LSU. Meanwhile in Boulder, No. 8 USC had plenty of offense to keep Colorado at bay despite another disappointing defensive effort.

With all of that in mind, and much more, here’s a projection of the AP Top 25 ranking heading into Week 6.

The Projected Ranking

1. Georgia Bulldogs: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

This Week: Win 27–20 at Auburn

Week 6: Home vs. Kentucky

2. Michigan Wolverines: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Win 45–7 at Nebraska

Week 6: Away at Minnesota

3. Texas Longhorns: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Win 40–14 vs. No. 24 Kansas

Week 6: Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Bye

Week 6: Home vs. Maryland

5. Florida State Seminoles: 4-0 (2-0 ACC)

This Week: Bye

Week 6: Home vs. Virginia Tech

6. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-0 (3-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Win 41–13 at Northwestern

Week 6: Bye

7. Washington Huskies: 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)

This Week: at Arizona (LATE)

Week 6: Bye

8. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Win 42–6 at Stanford

Week 6: Bye

9. USC Trojans: 5-0 (3-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Win 48–41 at Colorado

Week 6: Home vs. Arizona

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 5-1

This Week: Win 21–14 at No. 17 Duke

Week 6: Away at Louisville

11. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-1 (2-0 SEC)

This Week: Win 40-17 at Mississippi State

Week 6: Away at Texas A&M

12: Oklahoma Sooners: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Win 50–20 vs. Iowa State

Week 6: Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl vs. Texas

13. North Carolina Tar Heels: 4-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Bye

Week 6: Home vs. Syracuse

14. Washington State Cougars: 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Bye

Week 6: Away at UCLA

15. Oregon State Beavers: 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)

This Week: Win 21–7 vs. No. 10 Utah

Week 6: Away at Cal

16. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Bye

Week 6: Home vs. Georgia Tech

17. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)

This Week: Loss 21–7 at No. 19 Oregon State

Week 6: Bye

18. Ole Miss Rebels: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Win 55–49 vs. No. 13 LSU

Week 6: Home vs. Arkansas

19. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Win 41–20 vs. South Carolina

Week 6: Bye

20. Missouri Tigers: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Win 38–21 at Vanderbilt

Week 6: Home vs. LSU

21. Kentucky Wildcats: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

This Week: Win 33–14 vs. No. 22 Florida

Week 6: Away at Georgia

22. Maryland Terrapins: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)

This Week: Win 44–17 vs. Indiana

Week 6: Away at Ohio State

23. Louisville Cardinals: 5-0 (3-0 ACC)

This Week: Win 13–10 at NC State

Week 6: Home vs. Notre Dame

24. Fresno State Bulldogs: 4-0 (0-0 Mountain West)

This Week: LATE vs. Nevada

Week 6: Away at Wyoming

25. Duke Blue Devils: 4-1 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Loss 21–17 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Week 6: Bye

Others Considered: Kansas State, LSU, TCU, Air Force, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Clemson



