Week 5 brought plenty of excitement, upsets and more across college football.
No. 1 Georgia survived a stiff test on the road in Auburn thanks to a monster game from tight end Brock Bowers, which culminated with a 40-yard touchdown with just over two minutes to play.
No. 11 Notre Dame needed a fourth-down conversion and long touchdown run by running back Audric Estime to knock off No. 17 Duke in Durham, while No. 20 Ole Miss bounced back with a thrilling shootout win over No. 12 LSU. Meanwhile in Boulder, No. 8 USC had plenty of offense to keep Colorado at bay despite another disappointing defensive effort.
With all of that in mind, and much more, here’s a projection of the AP Top 25 ranking heading into Week 6.
The Projected Ranking
1. Georgia Bulldogs: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)
This Week: Win 27–20 at Auburn
Week 6: Home vs. Kentucky
2. Michigan Wolverines: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Win 45–7 at Nebraska
Week 6: Away at Minnesota
3. Texas Longhorns: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Win 40–14 vs. No. 24 Kansas
Week 6: Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Bye
Week 6: Home vs. Maryland
5. Florida State Seminoles: 4-0 (2-0 ACC)
This Week: Bye
Week 6: Home vs. Virginia Tech
6. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Win 41–13 at Northwestern
Week 6: Bye
7. Washington Huskies: 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
This Week: at Arizona (LATE)
Week 6: Bye
8. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
This Week: Win 42–6 at Stanford
Week 6: Bye
9. USC Trojans: 5-0 (3-0 Pac-12)
This Week: Win 48–41 at Colorado
Week 6: Home vs. Arizona
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 5-1
This Week: Win 21–14 at No. 17 Duke
Week 6: Away at Louisville
11. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-1 (2-0 SEC)
This Week: Win 40-17 at Mississippi State
Week 6: Away at Texas A&M
12: Oklahoma Sooners: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Win 50–20 vs. Iowa State
Week 6: Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl vs. Texas
13. North Carolina Tar Heels: 4-0 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Bye
Week 6: Home vs. Syracuse
14. Washington State Cougars: 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
This Week: Bye
Week 6: Away at UCLA
15. Oregon State Beavers: 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
This Week: Win 21–7 vs. No. 10 Utah
Week 6: Away at Cal
16. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Bye
Week 6: Home vs. Georgia Tech
17. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
This Week: Loss 21–7 at No. 19 Oregon State
Week 6: Bye
18. Ole Miss Rebels: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Win 55–49 vs. No. 13 LSU
Week 6: Home vs. Arkansas
19. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Win 41–20 vs. South Carolina
Week 6: Bye
20. Missouri Tigers: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Win 38–21 at Vanderbilt
Week 6: Home vs. LSU
21. Kentucky Wildcats: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)
This Week: Win 33–14 vs. No. 22 Florida
Week 6: Away at Georgia
22. Maryland Terrapins: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)
This Week: Win 44–17 vs. Indiana
Week 6: Away at Ohio State
23. Louisville Cardinals: 5-0 (3-0 ACC)
This Week: Win 13–10 at NC State
Week 6: Home vs. Notre Dame
24. Fresno State Bulldogs: 4-0 (0-0 Mountain West)
This Week: LATE vs. Nevada
Week 6: Away at Wyoming
25. Duke Blue Devils: 4-1 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Loss 21–17 vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
Week 6: Bye
Others Considered: Kansas State, LSU, TCU, Air Force, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Clemson