The sixth week of an increasingly chaotic college football season was another nationwide barnburner.

No. 12 Oklahoma topped No. 3 Texas in an instantly memorable Red River Showdown. No. 23 LSU outlasted No. 21 Missouri in a shootout. No. 11 Alabama barely held on against Texas A&M, and No. 13 Washington State succumbed to UCLA.

Later, No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan scored blowout wins, while No. 10 Notre Dame was upset by No. 25 Louisville on the road.

As the dust settles across the country, here’s a breakdown of what the AP Top 25 projects to look like heading into Week 7.

1. Georgia This Week: Win 51-13 vs. No. 20 Kentucky Week 7: at Vanderbilt 2. Michigan This Week: Win 52-10 at Minnesota Week 7: vs. Indiana 3. Ohio State This Week: Win 34-17 vs. Maryland Week 7: at Purdue 4. Florida State This Week: Win 39-17 vs. Virginia Tech Week 7: vs. Syracuse 5. Penn State This Week: Bye Week 7: vs. Massachusetts 6. Oklahoma This Week: Win 34-30 vs. No. 3 Texas Week 7: Bye 7. Washington This Week: Bye Week 7: vs. Oregon 8. Oregon This Week: Bye Week 7: at Washington 9. Texas This Week: Lose 34-30 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Week 7: Bye 10. USC This Week: Win 43-41 (3 OT) vs. Arizona Week 7: at Notre Dame 11. Alabama This Week: Win 26-20 at Texas A&M Week 7: vs. Arkansas 12. North Carolina This Week: Win 40-7 vs. Syracuse Week 7: vs. Miami 13. Oregon State This Week: Win 52-40 vs. California Week 7: vs. UCLA 14. Ole Miss This Week: Win 27-20 vs. Arkansas Week 7: Bye 15. Utah This Week: Bye Week 7: vs. California 16. Louisville This Week: Win 33-20 vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Week 7: at Pittsburgh 17. Notre Dame This Week: Lose 33-20 at No. 25 Louisville Week 7: vs. USC 18. Duke This Week: Bye Week 7: vs. NC State 19. LSU This Week: Win 49-39 vs. No. 21 Missouri Week 7: vs. Auburn 20. UCLA This Week: Win 25-17 vs. No. 13 Washington State Week 7: at Oregon State 21. Tennessee This Week: Bye Week 7: vs. Texas A&M 22. Washington State This Week: Lose 25-17 at UCLA Week 7: vs. Arizona 23. Wisconsin This Week: Win 24-13 vs. Rutgers Week 7: vs. Iowa 24. Tulane This Week: Bye Week 7: at Memphis 25. Kentucky This Week: Lose 51-13 at No. 1 Georgia Week 7: vs. Missouri