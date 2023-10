The loaded Week 7 slate did not disappoint across college football.

The banner game of the day between No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon lived up to every bit of the pregame hype, with the Huskies prevailing at home, 36–33, thanks to some timely throws by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and some questionable game management decisions from Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Elsewhere, No. 21 Notre Dame dominated No. 10 USC, 48–20, in South Bend, as the Fighting Irish defense forced five Trojans turnovers.

No. 11 Alabama escaped Tuscaloosa with a 24–21 win over an energetic Arkansas squad, while No. 14 Louisville laid an egg on the road in Pittsburgh after a home upset over Notre Dame last Saturday and No. 19 Washington State was walloped at home by Arizona.

In Group of Five action, Air Force took control of the Mountain West with a 34–27 victory over Wyoming in an under-the-radar thriller on Saturday night.

With all that in mind, and much more, here’s a projection of the AP Top 25 ranking heading into Week 8.

The Projected Ranking

1. Georgia Bulldogs: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)

This Week: Win 37–20 at Vanderbilt

Week 8: Bye

2. Michigan Wolverines: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Win 57–7 vs. Indiana

Week 8: Away at Michigan State

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Win 41–7 at Purdue

Week 8: Home vs. Penn State

4. Florida State Seminoles: 6-0 (4-0 ACC)

This Week: Win 41–3 vs. Syracuse

Week 8: Home vs. Duke

5. Washington Huskies: 6-0 (3-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Win 36–33 vs. No. 8 Oregon

Week 8: Home vs. Arizona State

6. Oklahoma Sooners: 6-0 (3-0 Big 12)

This Week: Bye

Week 8: Home vs. UCF

7. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Win 63–0 vs. UMass

Week 8: Away at Ohio State

8. Texas Longhorns: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)

This Week: Bye

Week 8: Away at Houston

9. Oregon Ducks: 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)

This Week: Loss 36–33 at No. 7 Washington

Week 8: Home vs. Washington State

10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 6-1 (4-0 SEC)

This Week: Win 24–21 vs. Arkansas

Week 8: Home vs. Tennessee

11. North Carolina Tar Heels: 6-0 (3-0 ACC)

This Week: Win 41–31 vs. No. 25 Miami

Week 8: Home vs. Virginia

12. Ole Miss Rebels: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Bye

Week 8: Away at Auburn

13. Oregon State Beavers: 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12)

This Week: Win 36–24 vs. No. 18 UCLA

Week 8: Bye

14. Utah Utes: 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12)

This Week: Win 34–14 vs. Cal

Week 8: Away at USC

15. Duke Blue Devils: 5-1 (2-0 ACC)

This Week: Win 24–3 vs. NC State

Week 8: Away at Florida State

16. Tennessee Volunteers: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Win 20–13 vs. Texas A&M

Week 8: Away at Alabama

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 6-2

This Week: Win 48–20 vs. No. 10 USC

Week 8: Bye

18. USC Trojans: 6-1 (4-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Loss 48–20 at No. 21 Notre Dame

Week 8: Home vs. Utah

19. LSU Tigers: 5-2 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Win 48–18 vs. Auburn

Week 8: Home vs. Army

20. Missouri Tigers: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Win 38–21 at No. 24 Kentucky

Week 8: Home vs. South Carolina

21. Louisville Cardinals: 6-1 (3-1 ACC)

This Week: Loss 38–21 at Pittsburgh

Week 8: Bye

22. Air Force Falcons: 6-0 (4-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Win 34–27 vs. Wyoming

Week 8: Away at Navy

23. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Win 15–6 at Wisconsin

Week 8: Home vs. Minnesota

24. Tulane Green Wave: 5-1 (2-0 American)

This Week: Win 31–21 at Memphis

Week 8: Home vs. North Texas

25. Oklahoma State Cowboys: 4-2 (2-1 Big 12)

This Week: Win 39–32 vs. No. 23 Kansas

Week 8: Away at West Virginia

Others Considered: James Madison, UCLA, Clemson, Kansas, Kansas State

Dropped from Rankings: No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 Washington State, No. 23 Kansas, No. 24 Kentucky, No. 25 Miami