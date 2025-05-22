Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

The Funded Trader has been officially approved to offer the cTrader platform to users in the United States. The firm said the approval followed a full compliance check done in partnership with cTrader.

It explained that this move helps grow its presence in regulated markets and improve its trading services. The new approval supports The Funded Trader’s goal of reaching more traders worldwide.

According to the update, The Funded Trader shared the news on its X account, where it confirmed it can now provide cTrader to U.S. clients. The Funded Trader said this was made possible through strong teamwork and cTrader’s support. It thanked the platform for its help and shared that more updates are on the way.

The Funded Trader Plans to Move Users to the cTrader Platform

The Funded Trader first shared its plans to add the cTrader platform early last year, along with a clear process for moving users over. The firm said traders were given step-by-step instructions to get ready for the change, which was expected to affect around 4,700 users.

It explained that the shift was needed to upgrade its system and offer better trading features. The company noted that more traders had been asking for improved tools.

Other firms also moved away from their old platforms, with some switching to options like DXTrade. These changes followed new rules from MetaQuotes, which made it harder for firms to serve U.S. clients without adjustments. The Funded Trader said changing platforms helped it keep running while following the new rules.

According to reports, The Funded Trader experienced delays after it chose to end all trading activity for a short time. The firm said a countdown timer and message were placed on its website, promising services would restart within three weeks. It explained that the pause was needed for internal restructuring and to meet regulatory requirements.

The Funded Trader Shares More Updates And Improves Communication

The Funded Trader rolled out a new plan to rebuild trust with its user base. The firm said this involved better communication and more open updates on performance. Chief Executive Officer Angelo Ciaramello also shared news about payouts and platform progress. These efforts were part of a larger move to show responsibility and gain user confidence.

During March, The Funded Trader began issuing payouts to traders who successfully completed their challenges. The company said it paid out $386,000 to funded traders during the month. It noted that these traders had met all requirements on their accounts.

Many clients had waited more than a year for their payouts, so this development was especially important. The company said resuming payments was a top priority to recognize trader achievements. It added that users can now expect a more reliable and efficient system. The firm also thanked its community for staying patient during the tough period.

The company’s focus is now on adding new features and improving trading conditions for users. The firm said the recent cTrader approval in the US is part of its plan to expand worldwide. It added that future updates will simplify access and improve performance.