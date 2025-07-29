Once again, the provincial government is prioritizing industry over people and the environment. This time, the attack is on water.

The government is proposing to give big water users “greater flexibility and streamline the process to apply for a permit to take water,” allowing them to transfer their water-taking permits from one company to another, without going through a proper permitting or renewal process. This would make it even easier for industrial actors—like water bottlers—to take our water.

Why is this proposal dangerous?

The changes will remove the necessary checks and balances, including environmental review and consultations with the public, Indigenous Nations, and municipalities. Water is not something to be transferred to benefit private corporations. The impacts of water extraction vary depending on the location, purpose, and operator. This is why it is essential to have a comprehensive permitting system in place and to require new owners to re-apply for a permit. Without this process, the full extent of the environmental impacts are unknown and communities are left in the dark without the ability to express their concerns.

We must speak out against this irresponsible proposal. Submit your comment by August 1st through the ERO portal and tell the Ontario government to stop prioritizing industry over the environment and communities. Let them know that water is not for sale!

Important points to include in your submission

Outline your concerns about the proposed changes.

The proposed changes to the water permitting process will:

Strip municipalities of their power to determine what is best for their community;

Violate Indigenous Rights by eliminating consultation with Indigenous Nations;

Allow corporations to buy access to groundwater like real estate;

Eliminate an opportunity to reassess environmental impacts; and

Prioritize private convenience over public and environmental safety.

Provide your recommendations.

I urge the ministry to:

Reject the proposed changes to permits to take water regulations;

Require new owners to apply for a new permit through a public, scientific, and Indigenous-informed review process;

scientific, and Indigenous-informed review process; Uphold the duty to consult Indigenous Nations as required by provincial and constitutional law; and

constitutional law; and Treat water as a public trust, not a private asset.

Why is water bottling a bad idea?

Water bottling is an irresponsible use of water. Water quality and quantity is already threatened in Ontario due to overuse and pollution. Water bottling is non-essential and hosts a list of problems and risks, such as discouraging investments in public drinking water systems and infrastructure, increasing plastic pollution, and contributing to the climate crisis due to reliance on oil and gas to produce the plastic bottles and the energy to pump the water.