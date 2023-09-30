“Special counsel prosecutors reiterated Friday to the federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference prosecution against Donald Trump the need to impose a limited gag order against the former president to curtail his ability to attack them and potentially intimidate trial witnesses,” The Guardian reports.

“The sharply worded, 22-page filing , submitted ahead of a hearing scheduled for October 16 in federal district court in Washington, accused Trump of continuing to make prejudicial public statements even after they had first made the request three weeks ago.”

Washington Post: Prosecutors cite Trump’s supposed gun purchase as possible crime.

