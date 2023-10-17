THE Wagatha Christie’ drama involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy gripped the nation, and it quickly became one of the UK’s most high-profile court cases of recent years.

Now, for the first time ever, Coleen Rooney is opening up about the famous libel case involving fellow WAG Rebekah in a new three-part docuseries available on Disney+.

But going head to head with women who seem hell-bent on tearing her down or her marriage apart, is nothing new to Coleen.

In fact, for as long as she’s known Wayne, the mother-of-four has been swatting away “other women”.

Coleen and Wayne, who are childhood sweethearts, have been rocked by several scandals and cheating allegations over the years.

Here are the other women who have threatened the Rooney’s relationship…

Two prostitutes and a grandmother

In 2004, the Sunday Mirror reported a teenage Rooney had paid £140 for sex with prostitute Charlotte Glover, then 21, and gave her his autograph as a “souvenir”.

A month later, he was said to have slept with Gina McCarrick, then 37, at a £45-a-go brothel in Liverpool.

The football star visited the brothel 10 times, and was caught on CCTV.

It was at this same brothel that he was said to have slept with grandmother Patricia Tierney, then 48, who wore a rubber catsuit and was known as the ‘Auld Slapper’.

She later denied these claims, while Rooney went on to admit to sleeping with unnamed prostitutes.

He said: “Foolish as it now seems I did on occasions visit massage parlours and prostitutes.

“I now regret it deeply and hope people may understand that it was the sort of mistake you make when you are young and stupid. It was at a time when I was very young and immature.”

Coleen didn’t publicly comment on the claims at the time, but later wrote in her book, Welcome to My World, how she and Wayne were yet to have sex when he visited the brothel.

“The truth is, and I’ve never said this before, at that time in our relationship I’d never even slept with Wayne,” she wrote. “I was only 16 and we weren’t having that kind of relationship at that stage.”

Jenny Thompson

Faithful Coleen stood by her man, and the pair married in 2008.

But Rooney went on to cheat again, sleeping with £1,000-a-night prostitute Jenny Thompson, then 21, in July 2009 – while Coleen was pregnant with his son Kai.

9 Rooney famously slept with £1,000-a-night prostitute Jenny Thomas – and even took her on a string of dates Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

He met Jenny, who recently appeared on Ex On The Beach, seven times in four months – and even took her on dates to bars, clubs and casinos.

The pair last met up in October 2009, a month before Coleen gave birth, but she didn’t find out about his infidelity until the following year.

His heartbroken wife moved out of their family home and in with her parents, taking their son with her.

At the time, Rooney said: “My life is in ruins… I’ve been so stupid”, but Coleen decided to take him back.

Earlier this year, Jenny brought further embarrassment on the former England footballer when she describe his bedroom skills as “pretty average”.

At the time, Coleen was pregnant with their eldest son Kai

Helen Wood

It later emerged that Jenny and Rooney had a threesome with prostitute Helen Wood, pictured

Shortly after news of Rooney’s trysts with Jenny emerged, it was reported that he’d had a threesome with her and another prostitute – Helen Wood.

Both women publicly apologised to Coleen, while Helen told the Sunday Mirror that Wayne was full of remorse.

“Why the hell did I do that?” Helen, who won Big Brother in 2014, claimed he said.

“I feel really s*** already – I’m begging you two not to say anything. It will ruin my marriage if it gets out. Having a kid means everything to me.”

Coleen forgave her husband once again – and gave birth to sons Klay in 2013 and Kit in 2016.

Laura Simpson

In the summer of 2017, Rooney left Manchester United after 13 years and in the early hours of September, 1, he was arrested and charged with drink-driving after being pulled over by police following a night out in Wilmslow.

The football was not driving his own car, but the VW Beetle of Laura Simpson, a woman in her twenties.

Coleen was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, Cass, at the time.

Laura insisted nothing had happened between herself and Rooney, and told The Sun on Sunday about the conversation she allegedly had with Coleen: “She asked me to tell her what happened. She seemed unhappy with the fact that we had left a nightclub in a cab together to go to my car.”

Wayne pleaded guilty to drink-driving and had to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work. He was also banned from driving for two years.

Coleen and Rooney spent “time apart”, with Coleen going on holiday with just the children. Three months later, she declared she would’ve been “fine” as a single mum, but revealed she decided to forgive Wayne again.

The Independent revealed how she wrote on Facebook: “I know I would be fine on my own, with just me and my children, but I don’t want to live like that, I want to try and continue our marriage and live as a family, because that’s what I want to do.

“I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on… Yes, it has been a s*** time.”

Vicki Rosiek

In 2018 the Rooney’s moved to the US after Wayne signed a three-and-a-half deal to play US team DC United in Washington.

In February 2019, Rooney was spotted partying into the early hours of the morning with bartender Vicki Rosiek over Super Bowl weekend in Florida, though nothing is suggested to have happened between the pair.

Months later, Rooney was papped in a hotel lobby in Vancouver at 5am before following an unknown woman into a lift. Coleen, who was in the UK with her parents at the time, was pictured without her wedding ring, and reportedly demanded he fly home.

Tayler Ryan

Tayler Ryan was one of three women pictured in a hotel room with Rooney in 2021.

A Snapchat image that went viral of Wayne with Tayler.

In 2021, a minor incident occurred – in which there is no suggestion the footballer did anything untoward or behaved inappropriately – when Rooney was pictured asleep with young women in a hotel room.

Rooney was pictured with his hands in his pockets by Snapchat model Tayler Ryan and her pals Elise Melvin and Brooke Morgan.

Rooney was angry they had taken snaps of him asleep without his permission and feared he had been the victim of a “set-up”.

9 Coleen and Wayne with their four sons.

Coleen and Wayne are said to be living in a sprawling £20million mansion in Cheshire.

The home boasts a snooker room, a home cinema, indoor swimming pool, an underground spa, wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, and, a football pitch for their four sons.

Their house is set o a secluded spot in 40 acres of countryside, but it isn’t completely remote as it’s on the flight path to Manchester Airport so planes are flying directly over it.