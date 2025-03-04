The coalition wants the feds to help the industry by closing what it describes as a loophole in the Income Tax Act

OTTAWA – After U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s repeated threats of tariffs on Canada sparked a surge in Canadian patriotism, local media leaders are calling on the federal government to “preserve Canadian unity and culture through the protection of its media.”

More than 20 media companies, associations and unions are openly calling on the federal government to change the law and mandate that advertising spending by Canadian advertisers on foreign digital media be subject to Section 19 of the Income Tax Act.

Postmedia President and CEO Andrew MacLeod signed the letter to the ministers of finance and heritage.

Since the 1960s, the law has stipulated that Canadian advertising expenses on foreign media are not deductible for income tax purposes. The law has never been amended and doesn’t apply to tech giants.

In an interview with National Post, Cogeco Inc. chairman Louis Audet said Ottawa does not seem interested in taking action.

“It’s a mystery to me,” said Audet.

“What we’re talking about is preserving Canadian unity and culture through the protection of its media that allow people to speak to each other from one end of the country to the other, that allow elected officials to speak to their constituents and vice versa,” he added.

He said the initiative is not a response to Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state or the frequent threat of a new round of tariffs on Canadian goods, but the context seemed fitting.