FIRST ON FOX: More than two dozen protesters were captured on video last week delivering a faux coffin and flowers to the Wisconsin home of House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

The unwanted visitors, dressed in black and carrying cowbells, walked up the congressman’s private driveway in what appeared to be a mock funeral procession, before dropping a cardboard coffin prop with an epitaph at his front door.

Former Walworth County Democrat Party Chairwoman Ellen Holly was identified in the video footage posted to social media allegedly walking up to Steil’s front door, along with several other constituents from previous protests.

Prior to the “Death of Democracy” funeral procession, sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Grassroots Network and Working Families Party, an organizer could be heard on a Facebook Live video saying, “We’re not going to hang out here because we’re not going to invite the police to come and ask questions, and say, ‘What are you doing here, blah, blah, blah.’ We’re just going to get out of town.”

Following the demonstration, protesters could be seen walking across Steil’s front yard, forgoing the sidewalk, and commenting on photo opportunities in front of the home.

A photo of the coffin and epitaph at the front door was later posted to Facebook by another group involved. One commentator asked for the lawmaker’s home address.

This incident has been reported to U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). It is unclear if any of the protesters are facing criminal charges.

“It’s disappointing that Democrat leadership and the radical left resort to these type of tactics,” Steil told Fox News Digital. “I remain committed to my work to get this country back on track and will not be deterred by their threats.”

Ravi Mangla, National Press Secretary for Working Families Power, told Fox News Digital the incident was less concerning than Steil’s policies.

“17 million Americans are going to lose life-saving medical care because of Bryan Steil’s vote,” Mangla wrote in a statement. “Frankly, that’s a far scarier thing than a group of seniors holding some taped together cardboard.”

Congressional offices have seen a 93.8% increase in threats reported to USCP compared to last year.

Steil oversees the Committee on House Administration, which has been working with leadership on both sides of the aisle to address increased threats to congressional members and their staff.

Due to an increase in threats, Congress recently authorized an increase in funding for the Member Security Allotment, from $10,000 to $20,000 for life, and an increase in the Monitoring and Maintenance Allotment from $150 to $5,000 per month for fiscal year 2025.

The group is encouraging protests at Steil’s in-person town hall on Thursday.

Organizers posted “Good Trouble Lives ON!” on Facebook ahead of the meeting.

Similar efforts are being sponsored by left-wing dark money groups and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

USCP and Southern Wisconsin Grassroots Network did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.