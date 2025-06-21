Protesters gathered in southeast Los Angeles County Friday evening, facing off with masked men in fatigues after federal agents detained at least three people at a car wash in the city of Bell, according to witnesses, and visited another car wash in neighboring Maywood.

The immigration action in Bell took place at Jack’s Car Wash and Detailing, located in the 7000 block of Atlantic Avenue, just north of Florence Avenue. Security camera footage reviewed by The Times shows masked men wearing olive vests chasing a car wash employee, who was wearing a bright green uniform and cap.

The video shows another employee — wearing a bright green cap, a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans — surrounded by the masked men, his hands restrained behind his back. The employee is tackled to the ground as customers and others gathered, with some taking out their phones to record videos.

The man in the white-long sleeved shirt is a car wash worker who is a U.S. citizen, according to the employee’s brother, Jesús Rafael Cervantes. He said his brother, who lives in Bell Gardens, wanted to defend a coworker — an action that, Cervantes said, prompted agents to detain his brother.

“Just for defending someone, they came and knocked him down. As you can see in the videos, they came and knocked him down like that, just like that. And that’s unfair, that they come and grab a person like that as if he were an animal or something,” Cervantes told The Times.

Protesters gathered to confront the agents in the area, which is about 6 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. In one video shared with The Times, a protester sprays white paint on a silver SUV and a voice can be heard saying, “Get the … out of here!” while others jeer. People can be seen hitting the vehicle.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return a request for comment. In a statement posted on social media, the agency said Border Patrol vehicles “were violently targeted during lawful operations” in Bell and Maywood.

The Department of Homeland Security said one vehicle was rammed and had its tires slashed on Atlantic Boulevard. On Slauson Avenue, a civilian struck a federal vehicle, totaling it, according to the department.

“The driver was arrested for suspicion of vehicular assault as a mob formed and slashed additional tires,” the department said.

The statement included photos showing silver vehicles with cracked or shattered windows. One silver SUV was shown with dented doors and scratched paint.

“Federal law enforcement is facing an ever-escalating increase in assaults — but we will not be deterred,” the department said. “If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted.”

The statement did not indicate how many were detained on immigration-related matters.

The protest in Bell, a city with a large Latino and Lebanese community, comes as the federal government continues its campaign in Los Angeles to find and capture undocumented immigrants. The actions have spurred backlash from local and state officials and have forced some residents into hiding.

“We’re not sure who these armed men are. They show up without uniforms. They show up completely masked. They refuse to give ID. They’re driving regular cars with tinted windows and in some cases, out of state license plates. Who are these people?” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a briefing Friday night.

“If they’re federal officials, why is it that they do not identify themselves?” Bass asked.

Around Atlantic and Brompton avenues, crowds of people gathered, taking videos and looking at the agents — armed individuals wearing balaclavas, some carrying long weapons, wearing vests and camoflauge pants. They stood in the street near a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop.

The crowd and agents were separated by yellow tape. One woman with a bullhorn hurled obscenities at the agents and President Trump; others waved a Mexican flag and an upside-down U.S. flag, traditionally a symbol of protest or distress.

“Losers!” another woman called out. “Go fight a real war!” Another shouted, “Shame on you!”

Elsewhere, one of the armed people wore a U.S. flag on his vest, and some onlookers called out to them. “Are you a bounty hunter? How much is the bounty for an illegal right now?” someone on the street yelled.

Cudahy Mayor Elizabeth Alcantar Loza was in Bell as the crowds gathered, and said the mood on Atlantic Avenue shifted when suddenly an unmarked silver SUV drove toward her and other people standing near her, angering the crowd. Some began to hit and throw objects at the SUV. A second unmarked vehicle attempted to do the same thing moments later, she said.

“It felt like there was a point being made to incite violence,” Alcantar Loza said. “People were peacefully protesting, and it became something completely different because of the vehicle that was trying to drive into the crowd.”

“We’ve seen it across the board, folks show up to an immigration activity and then violence is enacted upon them. Then they respond and we’re shown as violent protesters —when in reality folks were calm, they were chanting, they were protesting. And they tried to run people over,” she said.

Just after 8 p.m., peaceful protesters waving Mexican and American flags gathered around Jack’s Car Wash in Bell, as motorists honked their horns in support. “ICE out of everywhere!!!” one sign said. “Immigrants built this country,” said another.

There was another immigration action that appeared to focus on a car wash in Maywood on Friday, according to Maywood Councilman Eddie De La Riva. Ultimately, no one was taken from that business, he said.

At one point, there was considerable commotion near the car wash.

Video shared with The Times shows a minor collision between a blue BMW and a blue SUV with at least three agents inside, all wearing green vests.

One of the passengers in the SUV opens his door in front of the slowly moving BMW, causing the BMW to hit the SUV’s door.

Agents detained the BMW’s driver, who was later released, the councilman said, after onlookers shouted at the agents to let the driver go. By then, a crowd of protesters had formed.

Fernando Botello, 39, was driving back to Maywood after picking up his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son when he got an alert on his citizen app that people suspected to be immigration agents were spotted in the area.

Moments later, he said, he learned that the agents were at an Xpress Wash at Slauson and Alamo avenues, just blocks from his home. When Botello got close to the intersection, he could see several vehicles were blocking the roadway.

Unable to move, he got out of the car and watched the scene.

He said the crowd started screaming to let the man go. He could hear people asking for the agents’ badge numbers. After five minutes, he said, local police arrived.

It was at that point, he said, the agents got in their vehicles and threw tear gas at a group standing on a corner near a park.

A video taken by Botello shows an armed masked man standing from the ledge of an open door of a black SUV slowly driving along a street near Maywood’s Riverfront Park. The video shows the agent throwing an object toward a crowd of people, and a loud bang can be heard as he gets back in the vehicle. Botello said the object was a flash bang grenade, and was tossed at people who were taking video.

“They knew what they wanted to do,” he said.

As he recounted the situation, Botello paused, trying to hold back tears.

“I was upset because the people were exercising their right. They weren’t hitting the officers’ vehicles, they weren’t in the middle of the street,” he said. “You’re punishing people for standing up for their neighbors and yourself.”

“It feels surreal. I don’t know how long this is going to last.”