A group of radically liberal protesters in Huntsville, Alabama tried to ruin a library story hour featuring the Christian actor Kirk Cameron and the former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines last Saturday, but it didn’t end well for them.

Protesters Try To Ruin Cameron’s Story Hour

Fox News reported that protesters gathered outside the Madison Public Library in the hopes of disrupting an event being run Moms for Liberty as part of the “See You at the Library” series of book readings. These protesters held signs that said things like “Ban hate, not books,” and “Ban bigots.”

The story hour had previously been cancelled by the library, supposedly due to capacity concerns. However, the library backed down last Friday and agreed to hold the event the next day after being sent a letter by the law firm First Liberty Institute saying that it was “prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court.”

“In short, whether over concerns of security or capacity, you have censored our client,” the letter read. “It may be just one event—just a story time at the local library by a Christian children’s book author—that you have canceled. Large or small, such unbridled censorship impacts the freedom of speech upon which we all depend in this free society.”

The library then released a statement saying that while the story hour would be held, there would be a hard limit on the number of attendees.

“In the interest of public safety, Madison Police and the Madison Fire Marshal will be on hand to manage any logistical needs,” the library stated.

Protests Against Story Hour Backfire

Brave Books, Cameron’s publisher, said afterwards that there were 225 people attending the story hour, which was the maximum number that the library would allow. On top of that, there were nearly three hundred more people lined up outside in the hopes of being let in for the event.

In contrast, local police stated that there were around 100 protestors gathered outside the library, and they seemingly tried to do everything they could to noisily disrupt the event.

“This is not about love; this is about hate,” one protester told WHNT. “They have a right to first amendment speech and to use public spaces. We just want to make sure everyone understands that some of the things that they are putting in these brave books are basically telling kids that I don’t exist, and that really bothers me.”

Unfortunately for these protesters, however, police were reportedly quick to break them up and put a stop to their nonsense. In the end, the library event was able to go off without a hitch!

“Thank you for coming to an event that is so wholesome like this, that is so faith-filled like this,” Cameron said at the start of the story hour before reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” and then leading attendees in singing “God Bless America.”

Emily Jones, the chair of the Madison chapter of Moms For Liberty, spoke out afterwards to celebrate how the “great success” of this story hour.

“Today’s event is testament to the people of our community,” she said. “Parents want to make the decisions on the upbringing of their children, and they want to do that based on Christian values. I’m blessed that God created the opportunity for Moms for Liberty to bring this event to Alabama. We received countless comments thanking us for our efforts and for fighting back to protect our rights to speak freely about our faith.”

Cameron’s Story Hours Will Continue

Brave Books has said that story hours such as this one are being planned at 300 libraries in 46 states, with the goal being “to bring together Americans from all walks of life to their public libraries” for readings of “books and stories centered on faith, family and country.”

“Conservatives and Christians have complained that they don’t have a seat at the cultural table” in modern America, Cameron said in an interview last week, adding that now they do.

We’re glad to see that hateful liberal protesters failed in their attempt to ruin this event for the patriotic Americans who simply wanted to attend a story hour that prioritized faith and family.

We applaud Cameron for continuing to hold these events, and we hope that he holds many more to come!