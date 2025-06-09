People have been protesting outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London on Monday to demand that the government secure the release of all 12 unarmed crew members on board a boat with humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip.

The crew, including Swedish climate and political activist Greta Thunberg, were in international waters at the time the boat – named the Madleen after the first fisherwoman in Gaza – was stormed by Israelis in the early hours of Monday morning.

Protestors are arguing that the raid was illegal as the boat was sailing in international waters and that, under international maritime law, the UK has full jurisdiction over the vessel and a legal duty to protect the crew as the boat is British-flagged.