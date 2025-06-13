No Kings Protest Set to Sweep US as Trump Plans Military Parade

While US president Donald Trump makes preparations for a grand military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Army, coinciding also with his 79th birthday and Flag Day, a mass wave of protest is also about to take place across the country called the “No Kings” protest, as per reports.

Organised by the 50501 Movement (stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement), the protests are scheduled in over 1,500 cities in all 50 states, according to BBC. The protest is characterised as a “nationwide day of defiance”, aimed at resisting Trump’s administration’s authoritarian shift, as per an AP report. Millions are anticipated to take part, making it the largest one-day mobilisation since Trump’s return to office, reported AP.

The group’s website mentions that “President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else,” quoted BBC.

No Protests in Washington, D.C.

According to AP, while no protests will happen in Washington, D.C., where Trump’s military parade will be held, the group emphasised that it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.”

Protests Planned Across the Country

“No Kings” protest would include massive rallies and marches in cities including Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston and Phoenix, reported BBC.

As per a map of the planned protests, it indicates that the protest will happen in all 50 states, from Alaska to Florida, with several protests also planned in Texas and Florida, both of which are huge Trump bases, according to the report.The organisers pointed out that people of all ages are expected to join the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, as per AP.

Commitment to Nonviolence

“No Kings” website mentioned that a core principle behind all the “No Kings” events is its commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation and no weapons of any kind should be taken to “No Kings” events, according to the AP report.

FAQs

Why is it called “No Kings”?

The name symbolizes the belief that no president should act like a monarch. Protesters want to reaffirm that power in a democracy belongs to the people.



When and where are the protests happening?

They’re happening on Saturday, June 14, in over 1,500 cities across all 50 states, as per reports. However, no protest will happen in Washington, D.C.

